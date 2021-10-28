CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Nashville secures playoff spot with 6-3 win over Cincinnati

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VDgwj_0cf1Jx2G00
1 of 10

CINCINNATI (AP) — C.J. Sapong and Randall Leal each scored two goals and Nashville beat Cincinnati 6-3 on Wednesday night to clinch a playoff spot.

Nashville (12-4-16) scored four straight goals in the second half to hand Cincinnati (4-20-8) its 10th straight loss.

Nashville scored three goals in nine minutes to take a 5-3 lead in the 80th minute. Sapong tied it at 3 in the 71st by redirecting Walker Zimmerman’s header of a free kick. Leal scored from distance in the 76th, and Aké Arnaud Loba won a one-on-one battle with goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer for his first MLS goal.

Sapong capped it in second-half stoppage time with a calm finish on a breakaway for his 12th goal of the season. Leal’s first goal came in first-half stoppage time.

Cincinnati had a 3-1 lead by the 32nd minute. It started with an own goal in the sixth minute and Brenner made it 2-0 in the 17th on a penalty kick. Brandon Vázquez scored for the third straight game.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
mytrpaper.com

Fayette clinches playoff spot with 34-13 win

Fayette’s Kendrick Moore had a career night, scoring four total touchdowns, as the Fayette Tigers defeated the Hamilton Aggies 34-13. On a night when Fayette honored all of the teams in the school’s history, the win secured a third seed in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Class 4A playoffs for the Tigers.
FAYETTE, AL
Idaho8.com

Blackfoot clinches 4A playoff spot with 31-6 victory over Bonneville

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The Blackfoot Broncos are heading to the 4A state playoffs, and the Broncos clinched their spot with a big 31-6 victory over Bonneville. Blackfoot is one of two teams in the 4A High Country Conference to officially clinch a playoff spot. The Bees got the early...
BLACKFOOT, ID
KKTV

Colorado Rapids beat Portland Timbers to secure playoff spot

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) - Dominique Badji and Diego Rubio each scored a goal and Braian Galván had two assists to help the Colorado Rapids beat the Portland Timbers 2-0 and clinch a playoff spot. Badji’s header in first-half stoppage time opened the scoring and Rubio scored in the 63rd...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Vermeer
Person
Walker Zimmerman
Person
Randall Leal
leadertimes.com

Leechburg Area clinches playoff spot with 66-6 home win over ICA

The Leechburg Area Blue Devils clinched their first winning season in 30 years when they defeated Riverview 71-8 last week. They came into Friday’s game needing a win in one of their last two games to clinch a playoff spot. Imani Christian Academy was the opponent, at Veterans Memorial Field in Leechburg, and the Blue Devils (7-2, 4-2) walked away […]
LEECHBURG, PA
Dodge City Daily Globe

DCCC: Men's Soccer Secures Home Playoff Game With Win Over GC

For the first time since 2014 the Dodge City Community College, men's soccer team will be opening the postseason at home as they secured a first-round District playoff matchup at home with their regular-season finale 4-0 win on the road at Garden City. It didn't take long for the Conquistadors...
DODGE CITY, KS
Morning Sun

Ithaca secures playoff spot, crushes Shepherd

Ithaca’s football program locked up a playoff spot at home Friday night via a 55-12 victory over rival Shepherd. With the win the Jackets improve to 6-3 on the season and guarantee themselves a postseason spot next week. The playoff pairings will be announced Sunday. Shepherd closes the season at...
ITHACA, MI
wtvy.com

Lakeside earns playoff spot after win over ACA

Seminole County squeaks out 9-8 win over Miller County. Seminole County improves to 3-5 on the season. Bobcats fall at home to the Hornets. Wolves drop Class 7A Region 2 finale to Panthers. Houston Academy rolls past New Brockton 49-8 Updated: 5 hours ago. Raiders earn region victory at home...
DOTHAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati#Ap
The Post and Courier

Carolina Forest secures playoff berth with wild win over Socastee

MYRTLE BEACH – In one of the most intense high school football games on the Grand Strand this season, Carolina Forest scored a touchdown with no time on the clock to beat Socastee, 46-44, on Oct. 22. After a pass interference penalty on Socastee occurred in the end zone as...
Inquirer and Mirror

Field hockey needs strong finish to secure playoff spot

(Oct. 21, 2021) The field hockey team couldn’t overcome a 3-0 first-quarter deficit against Falmouth Monday afternoon, losing the game 4-1. “It’s tough to overcome that start,” head coach Dan Weber said. “What happened was too much ball-watching in the defensive zone, too many shots given up. We kind of spotted them three goals.”
NANTUCKET, MA
The Tribune-Democrat

No. 2 Cincinnati stays unbeaten with win over Navy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Arquon Bush intercepted a pass with 25 seconds left to help No. 2 Cincinnati hold on for a 27-20 victory over Navy on Sunday. The Bearcats (7-0, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) weren't at their best, but they never looked like they were in significant danger until the final minute, when Navy scored to make it a one-score game and then recovered an onside kick with 48 seconds left.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M Consolidated clinches playoff spot with 27-6 win over Fulshear

ROSENBERG — For the 17th straight season, the A&M Consolidated football team will play in the postseason. The Tigers clinched a playoff berth after grinding out a 27-6 win over Fulshear in District 10-5A Division II action Friday night at Traylor Stadium. The Tigers were missing a handful of starters due to injury, but they made pivotal stops on defense while their offense executed well enough on the ground.
ROSENBERG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
belhaven.edu

Blazers Secure 3-0 ASC Win Over Ozarks

JACKSON, Miss. - The Belhaven Women's Soccer team picked up an important 3-0 win over Ozarks on Thursday in a critical late-season ASC matchup. In the match, the Blazers were able to dictate much of the play and tempo while creating the majority of the chances despite the Eagles registering the first two shots on target in the contest early in the first half. From that point, Belhaven was able to generate a number of shot attempts and shots on target before Anna Crane opened the scoring in the 39th minute from a rebounded shot that she was able to head home.
JACKSON, MS
fightinghawks.com

No. 6 UND responds with 3-1 win over No. 7 Quinnipiac

HAMDEN, Conn. – No. 6 North Dakota put together a gritty, road effort to take down No. 7 Quinnipiac, 3-1, on Saturday night from the People's United Center in Hamden, Conn. Donning the black jerseys for the first time this season, UND (4-2-0) put together a workman-like performance to hand the Bobcats (3-1-1) their first loss of the season.
HAMDEN, CT
Gettysburg Times

Fairfield playing for a spot in the District 3 football playoffs

The Fairfield Knights find themselves with plenty to play for on Friday when they host Littlestown in a Week 10 football matchup. Fairfield currently holds the second spot in the District 3 Class 1A power rankings by a small margin over YAIAA-3 counterpart Delone Catholic. The gap between the two teams is so slim (.47923 to .463604) that should both Fairfield and Delone (5-4) win on Friday, the final spot in the 1A playoff field will be decided by a calculator.
FAIRFIELD, PA
desales.edu

Women's Soccer Clinches MAC Freedom Playoff Spot in 6-0 Win over Lycoming

Center Valley, PA (October 23, 2021) - Five different players scored goals leading the DeSales University women's soccer team past Lycoming College, 6-0, clinching a spot in the MAC Freedom postseason in two weeks. The Basics. Final Score: DeSales - 6, Lycoming - 0 Records: DeSales (12-3, 5-1 MAC Freedom);...
SOCCER
Amherstbee.com

Spartans’ road win over Quakers secures home playoff game

By PATRICK NAGY Sports reporter A young Williamsville North football team grew up in Friday’s 32-28 road win over Orchard Park and in the process earned a home playoff game for the Section VI Class AA Tournament. The Spartans (4-4 overall) will host the Quakers again, but this time in the AA quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday. “We blocked harder, […]
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
newsitem.com

Eagles dominate possession in 7-3 district playoff win over Wyalusing

WYALUSING — The Wyalusing girls soccer team took a one-goal lead early, but couldn’t contain Line Mountain in a 7-3 loss in the opening round of district playoffs Wednesday afternoon. In the 14th minute, Olivia Hayley sent Olivia Spencer in on a through ball and Hayley fired the opening goal...
WYALUSING, PA
Nashville Post

Nashville SC clinches playoff spot, Mukhtar strengthens case for MVP

Nashville SC made its fans sweat it out. The club, which had just one win in the seven matches it trailed at halftime this season, stormed back from a 3-1 hole with five unanswered goals and erased a one-goal halftime deficit to take a 6-3 road win over FC Cincinnati on Wednesday.
MLS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

639K+
Followers
342K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy