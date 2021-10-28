CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Union rally to tie Toronto FC 2-2

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
TORONTO (AP) — Substitute Sergio Santos scored on a header in the 77th minute to give the Philadelphia Union a 2-2 tie with Toronto FC on Wednesday night.

Santos took Kai Wagner’s cross and beat goalkeeper Quentin Westberg for his sixth goal of the season.

Alejandro Bedoya opened the scoring for the Union (13-8-11) in the opening minute.

Jozy Altidore tied it in the 66th, and Toronto (6-17-9) took the lead in the 70th on Jack Elliott’s own goal.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

