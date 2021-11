Down six at the end of last quarter, the Phoenix Suns have now snagged the lead. They have emerged as the frontrunner at halftime and are ahead of the Denver Nuggets 58-51. Phoenix has been relying on Deandre Ayton, who has 13 points and two assists in addition to four boards, and Chris Paul, who has 11 points and five assists along with two rebounds. Nikola Jokic has led the way so far for Denver, as he has 15 points and two assists in addition to six boards and two steals.

NBA ・ 15 DAYS AGO