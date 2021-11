The Cleveland Cavaliers grabbed a 92-79 win over the Clippers, taking them to an early 2-0 record in their five-game road trip. Wednesday night against the Clippers looked like more of the same for Cleveland with some highly-executed and high effort defense. The defense was simply outstanding all evening limiting Los Angeles to 35.6% shooting from the floor and 22% from three. This makes three straight games with the Cavs holding very capable offenses to under 100 points and inefficient shooting. The vision J.B. Bickerstaff and Koby Altmann had for this defense is starting to come to fruition, and boy is it good.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO