UPDATED: NRHS settles with employee

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect comments from NRHS received late Wednesday.

Norman Regional Health System settled with an employee who filed a wrongful termination lawsuit, but the health provider has chosen not to reveal the details.

Court records revealed Kevin Murnan was fired following a post to his personal Facebook that alluded to the arrest of a Black man who shot a five-year-old white child in August 2020. NRHS called his post, which read, “Get a tall tree and a short piece of rope,” as “racist and inflammatory.”

The two interested parties did not provide the American a requested copy of the settlement from NRHS. The settlement amount was not listed in court documents available to the newspaper.

Attorneys for the health provider said Murnan was fired on grounds he violated its social media policy regarding offensive statements. Murnan’s attorney claimed his employer violated his freedom of speech rights and did not intend any racial overtones in his post.

Because NRHS is a political subdivision of the state, Murnan filed a tort claim, but District Judge Thad Balkman on May 7 ruled it had not been properly filed. Murnan’s attorney Jack Tracy agreed to refile it within 30 days.

However, Tracy died on May 24. A refiled tort claim was not listed in the case file.

Claims are filed with the Office of Management and Enterprise Services. Calls to the agency were not returned.

“The parties settled the matter in a confidential manner and therefore NRHS will not be identifying any of the specific details,” a statement reads from spokesperson Melissa Herron.

According to Katie Gardner, counsel for the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, tort claim settlements are open to the public, according to state law.

“There are transparency rules that govern settlements themselves depending on the type of case,” Gardner said. “For example, for cases involving the Governmental Tort Claims Act, Oklahoma law states, ‘Judgments, orders, and settlements of claims shall be open public records unless sealed by the court for good cause shown.’”

No court order to seal the settlement is listed with the case files.

Herron responded that NRHS would maintain its position and cited a personnel policy.

“NRHS maintains its position that the terms of the resolution are confidential and should not be disclosed to any third parties. This is in keeping with the long-standing policy of NRHS to not publicly discuss confidential personnel matters related to current or former employees. Therefore, we will not discuss the specific terms and conditions, if any, of the resolution of this matter,” she wrote late Wednesday.

Murnan’s attorney Ben Baker declined to comment. Herron did not return further comment.