Kick off the Halloween festivities at the final Saturday Night Market of the season on Saturday, October 30 from 5 – 10 p.m. in Market Square and explore the Downtown Halloween Cocktail Crawl available all day long! See your favorite local vendors dressed in costume and trick-or-treat at their decorated booths. At the Night Market, visit Pittsburgh City Paper and Bacardi’s booth to pick up a guide to the Downtown Halloween Cocktail Crawl. Play games, spin the prize wheel, and take spooky pictures in front of their backdrop!

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO