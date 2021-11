One of the best, and coziest, things about fall is breaking out the sweaters that we've had to neglect since temperatures rose way back at the beginning of summer. Autumn temps mean we are reintroduced to the old cardigan we stole from our dad's closet. We fall back in love with that chunky fisherman sweater that's been there for us, whether we are braving a sea-worthy squall or are just headed to the in-law's house for a dinner party that may as well be a tempest of its own. Ok, the weather isn't always that bad, but as long as temperatures are dropping, we can safely say that it's sweater weather.

APPAREL ・ 8 DAYS AGO