On September 27, Stevens informed students that they would be implementing randomized COVID-19 testing on campus. The email explained that this was at the request of the Faculty Senate, despite there being “no evidence that randomized testing decreases the spread of COVID-19 in a community that is fully vaccinated according to Hackensack Meridian Health, Stevens’ medical advisor, and guidance from the CDC.” Stevens is amongst other highly accredited universities in implementing a randomized testing policy even with a largely vaccinated campus population.

HACKENSACK, NJ ・ 13 DAYS AGO