Homeless committee meetings cancelled indefinitely

A committee formed to address homelessness will no longer hold regular, public meetings as another committee steps in.

The last two regularly scheduled meetings of the Ad Hoc Committee to Address Homelessness have been canceled.

Ward 4 Lee Hall serves on the Ad Hoc Committee to Address Homelessness and announced during the Tuesday City Council meeting that the Oversight Committee, which she chairs, would begin to study the issues formerly handled by the ad hoc committee.

“The City Council Ad Hoc Committee to Address Homelessness will no longer be scheduling regular meetings,” she said. “Many of you [constituents] have noticed that the last couple of meetings have been canceled. As we anticipate the final report from Homebase, we will be moving the discussion of addressing homelessness to the oversight committee so more council members can be part of the discussion as we work on our strategic plan. Currently, I am the only council member attending the ad hoc meetings.”

The move follows requests from The Transcript, seeking to understand the need for certain resources, for the city to provide more information about the number of guests who stay in the emergency shelter and reports from Homebase, an organization contracted to study homelessness and recommend to the council a strategic plan.

City spokesperson Tiffany Vrska said the committee was formed to see an emergency shelter established. City documents show it formed by council ordinance in October 2019 to “focus on developing a plan and strategies for addressing homelessness.”

Bill Scanlon, a founding member of the ad hoc committee and regular guest, said he was disappointed by the news.

“This is the time for the committee to refocus,” Scanlon said. “The challenge is real in terms of where to go from here.”

While Scanlon was pleased to see the oversight committee take on the task, he was concerned about the delay, he said. The committee meets once a month, while the ad hoc committee held meetings every other Tuesday. The oversight committee will not meet Nov. 11 due to the Veteran’s Day holiday.

It was not clear Wednesday who requested the ad hoc committee would not hold regular meetings, but Vrska said city homeless program director Michelle Evans did not request the change. Chairperson Eryn Trimble did not return a request for comment Wednesday, nor did Hall.

Reasons for the ad hoc committee to meet in future were not specified in Vrska’s comment to The Transcript.