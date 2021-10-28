CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Homeless committee meetings cancelled indefinitely

By Mindy Ragan Wood
The Norman Transcript
The Norman Transcript
 7 days ago

A committee formed to address homelessness will no longer hold regular, public meetings as another committee steps in.

The last two regularly scheduled meetings of the Ad Hoc Committee to Address Homelessness have been canceled.

Ward 4 Lee Hall serves on the Ad Hoc Committee to Address Homelessness and announced during the Tuesday City Council meeting that the Oversight Committee, which she chairs, would begin to study the issues formerly handled by the ad hoc committee.

“The City Council Ad Hoc Committee to Address Homelessness will no longer be scheduling regular meetings,” she said. “Many of you [constituents] have noticed that the last couple of meetings have been canceled. As we anticipate the final report from Homebase, we will be moving the discussion of addressing homelessness to the oversight committee so more council members can be part of the discussion as we work on our strategic plan. Currently, I am the only council member attending the ad hoc meetings.”

The move follows requests from The Transcript, seeking to understand the need for certain resources, for the city to provide more information about the number of guests who stay in the emergency shelter and reports from Homebase, an organization contracted to study homelessness and recommend to the council a strategic plan.

City spokesperson Tiffany Vrska said the committee was formed to see an emergency shelter established. City documents show it formed by council ordinance in October 2019 to “focus on developing a plan and strategies for addressing homelessness.”

Bill Scanlon, a founding member of the ad hoc committee and regular guest, said he was disappointed by the news.

“This is the time for the committee to refocus,” Scanlon said. “The challenge is real in terms of where to go from here.”

While Scanlon was pleased to see the oversight committee take on the task, he was concerned about the delay, he said. The committee meets once a month, while the ad hoc committee held meetings every other Tuesday. The oversight committee will not meet Nov. 11 due to the Veteran’s Day holiday.

It was not clear Wednesday who requested the ad hoc committee would not hold regular meetings, but Vrska said city homeless program director Michelle Evans did not request the change. Chairperson Eryn Trimble did not return a request for comment Wednesday, nor did Hall.

Reasons for the ad hoc committee to meet in future were not specified in Vrska’s comment to The Transcript.

Comments / 0

Related
Missoulian

Missoula committee moves ahead with security staff for homeless shelter sites

A Missoula City Council committee has authorized the mayor to hire a private security company for four different homeless shelter sites around town. The goal is to direct people to indoor resources or authorized camping sites and to keep illegal camping to a minimum. Because of the pandemic, the Poverello Center has limited capacity and the city is trying to curb unsanitary outdoor camping conditions that can lead to public health concerns.
MISSOULA, MT
The Citizens Voice

Manager search committee to meet with recruiting firms

The Luzerne County Manager Search Committee will meet with two recruiting firms next month, even though committee members are divided on whether hiring a recruiter to help find the county’s next full-time manager is a good idea. The seven-member citizen committee is tasked with finding and screening suitable candidates for...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wgnsradio.com

The Battle of Homelessness in Rutherford County and Meeting Needs

Housing, Health and Human Services Alliance of Rutherford County (H3ARC, also referred to as HARC), continues to push forward with the gathering of new ideas to house those who are homeless in our community. HARC Executive Director Geoff Parker told WGNS NEWS that in addition to the issue of homelessness,...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ward 4 Lee Hall#City Council#The Oversight Committee#Homebase
concord.ca.us

Committee Meeting to Discuss County Redistricting

The Policy Development & Internal Operations (PD&IO) committee of the Concord City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 25 at 12 p.m. to discuss Contra Costa County’s redistricting efforts, which includes draft maps that would potentially split Concord into two county electoral districts. PD&IO committee members, Mayor...
CONCORD, CA
The Bedford Citizen

Finance Committee Recommendations ~ Special Town Meeting 2021

The Finance Committee has a responsibility for creating the budget for the Town, as well as providing for recommendations on articles in the Town Meeting Warrant. The committee reviews each article on the Warrant, listens to presentations, asks questions, discusses and finally votes for a recommendation. While our recommendations are printed in the warrant, we are presenting additional information about our recommendations in advance of Town Meeting. It is our hope and goal that making this additional information available will be of benefit to the voters.
BEDFORD, MA
lmt.org

Committee Meeting Schedule for November & December 2021

VIRTUAL – Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. VIRTUAL – Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. HYBRID – Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. HYBRID – Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. HYBRID – Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. HYBRID – Wednesday, December 15,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
Oak Ridger

TORCH: Meeting the needs of the homeless

Following a brief business meeting, Sheila Michel, founder and board member of TORCH, will give a presentation about ongoing efforts of the agency, which is currently known as the Tennessee Out-Reach Center of Homeless. Michel’s presentation will focus on the current state of the homeless in Anderson County and how...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Transportation and Safety Committee to meet Monday

The Transportation and Safety Committee of Bowling Green City Council will hold a meeting on Monday, Nov. 1, at 6:15 p.m. This meeting will be held in the Council Chamber located in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St., to discuss proposed roadway improvements. As a convenience to...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
jmu.edu

JMU Board of Visitors Executive Committee to meet Friday

The Executive Committee of the Board of Visitors will meet on Friday, October 29 at 10 a.m. in the Board Room of the Festival and Student Conference Center on the JMU campus. It is not determined at this time if the Executive Committee will take any action. If the committee does decide to take any action, it will be in open session following the closed session. No public comment will be taken.
HARRISONBURG, VA
wxxv25.com

Homeless Council holds inaugural meeting in Ocean Springs

Homelessness has been on a significant rise in the City of Ocean Springs over the past ten years and to help with the homeless population residents came together for their first homeless council meeting at City Hall. The main focus at the meeting was trying to find a way for...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wjbc.com

Illinois Housing Committee looks into homelessness across the state

SPRINGFIELD – As if there is a good time to be homeless, another pandemic winter is unlikely to help. During a virtual meeting Tuesday of the Illinois House Housing Committee. What Rep. Lindsey LaPointe (D-Chicago) said was, no pun intended, chilling. “I have major concerns that the diminished emergency shelter...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
slocity.org

Cultural Heritage Committee - Special Meeting Public Hearing

The San Luis Obispo Cultural Heritage Committee will hold a Special Meeting, Monday, November 8, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. via teleconference. Pursuant to Executive Orders N-60-20 and N-08-21 executed by the Governor of California, and subsequently Assembly Bill 361, enacted in response to the state of emergency relating to novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and enabling teleconferencing accommodations by suspending or waiving specified provisions in the Ralph M. Brown Act (Government Code § 54950 et seq.), committee members and members of the public may participate in this meeting by teleconference. There will be no physical location for the public to view the meeting. Public comment, prior to the start of the meeting, may be submitted in writing via U.S. Mail to the City Clerk’s Office at 990 Palm Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 or by email to advisorybodies@slocity.org.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
onworldwide.com

Woonsocket School Committee Meeting 10-27-2021

Attached please find the agenda for the upcoming Woonsocket School Committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Closed session will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. Open session will begin promptly at 7:00 p.m. Please be advised that this meeting will be held in person. However, the public will also...
WOONSOCKET, RI
amherstma.gov

Community Resources Committee of the Town Council - Special Meeting

RECEIVED: 10/29/21 at 12:40 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Response to Open Meeting Law Complaint filed by Kitty Axelson-Berry on October 12, 2021. General Public Comment. Announcements. Next Agenda Preview. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance. Meeting materials will be posted here; materials may be added or...
AMHERST, MA
kinyradio.com

Juneau Assembly committees to meet Monday

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Three Assembly committees meet Monday, with the first meeting kicking off at noon. The Assembly Public Works and Facilities Committee meets over the noon hour Monday. The committee will be asked for its input on the process for establishing the list of CBJ legislative capital project...
JUNEAU, AK
Nevada Appeal

Intergovernmental Executive Committee to meet Monday

The next meeting of the Intergovernmental Executive Committee will be held virtually as well as in person on Monday in the Guinn Room at the Nevada Capitol in Carson City. The IEC is a congressionally-directed effort that serves as an advisory board for the purpose of facilitating government-to-government and intergovernmental coordination, as well as the exchange of views, information, and advice in matters regarding the management of the natural and cultural resources within the existing and proposed withdrawal Fallon Range Training Complex land area and airspace.
CARSON CITY, NV
The Norman Transcript

The Norman Transcript

Norman, OK
1K+
Followers
141
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Norman Transcript

Comments / 0

Community Policy