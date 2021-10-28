Member Info for Yazo

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 7 days ago

Thanks for putting all this together. A lot of good info. Today’s dip is welcome. 200%+ up in one month! Needs to breathe a...

www.lse.co.uk

softpedia.com

Assembly Info

This app will help any individual unearth metadata info, being thorough and specific in what it displays. Its suggestive name reflects the fact that it doesn't have any change power. It only displays the already existing info in those files. Compatible with a long list of files. The application...
CELL PHONES
Dirt

‘The Profit’ Host Marcus Lemonis Squeezes Into $18 Million Manhattan Townhouse

Click here to read the full article. Marcus Lemonis is the investor/entrepreneur/television personality who owns the rights to “Let’s Make a Deal,” and rather grandly touts himself on his own website as the person who’s our “Bridge to knowledge and opportunity, not only in business but in life.” He’s also the chairman and CEO of Camping World, as well as several other companies, and is known to TV watchers as the host of CNBC’s long-running docu-style reality series “The Profit,” on which he offers his expertise and/or investment to struggling small businesses in exchange for an ownership stake. The entrepreneur, who...
REAL ESTATE
Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen up ahead of BoE policy announcement

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to rise at the open on Thursday following an upbeat Asian session, as investors eye the latest policy announcement from the Bank of England. The FTSE 100 was called to open 17 points higher at 7,266. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "It...
RETAIL
truthorfiction.com

‘There is No Evidence People Ever Saved Bacon Grease’ Facebook ‘Fact Check’

AdvertisementsAn October 21 2021 post generated a recursive rumor of its own, when it claimed that Facebook fact-checkers had determined there was “no evidence people ever saved aluminum foil or bacon grease” in the course of fact-checking a meme. This secondary claim spread virally, with most commenters accepting it at...
INTERNET
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Adriatic Metal. (ADT1)

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments; An event changing the breakdown of voting. 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached. 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 9. Information in relation to the person...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

New Star Investment Trust PLC: Listing Rule 15.6.8

QUARTERLY DISCLOSURE - LISTING RULE 15.6.8. In accordance with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8, requiring UK listed investment companies to notify, within five business days of the end of each quarter, a list of all investments in other investment companies that do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their gross assets in other UK-listed investment companies (including investment trusts), New Star Investment Trust plc announces that, as at 31 October 2021, it had no investments in such other investment companies.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Transaction in Own Shares

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 04 November 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation. Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:. Date of...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Empiric Student Property to restart dividend as performance improves

(Alliance News) - Empiric Student Property PLC on Thursday confirmed it is recommencing dividend payments as demand for rooms continues to grow despite restrictions on students arriving from China. The London-based real estate investment trust for student accommodation said it has achieved a good performance at the start of the...
EDUCATION
Life Style Extra

Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd

CARIBBEAN INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES. Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands, 04 November 2021 -- Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (London - AIM: CIHL; Bermuda - CIHL) (the "Company" or "CIHL"). The Company announces that on 04 November 2021 it purchased 61,831 ordinary shares of no par...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Better Collective completes acquisition of remaining shareholding in RotoGrinders Network

Better Collective completes acquisition of remaining shareholding in RotoGrinders Network. Driven by significant potential synergy upside and strong US business growth, Better Collective, a leading global sports betting media group, has decided to complete the acquisition of the remaining 40% share stake in the US based RotoGrinders Network at a total price of 33 mEUR. Better Collective acquired its original 60% share stake in Rotogrinders Network in 2019.
GAMBLING
Life Style Extra

Disclosure Table (POTAM only)

THE TAKEOVER PANEL - DISCLOSURE TABLE. The following are today's changes to the Disclosure Table:. Disclosure of dealings and positions in this offeror is not required. OFFEROR: NortonLifeLock Inc. Offeror identified: 22:23 14-Jul-2021. Rule 2.6 deadline: N/A. USD 0.01 common. ISIN: US6687711084. NSI: 581,758,020. 2.000% Senior Unsecured Convertible Notes August...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Darktrace shareholder Vitruvian sells GBP64 million worth in placing

(Alliance News) - Berenberg on Wednesday said Deep Defence Sarl has raised GBP63.8 million from selling shares in Cambridge-based cybersecurity firm Darktrace PLC. A fund managed by Vitruvian Partners has sold 11.0 million shares in Darktrace at a price of 580 pence each. The price was an 8.3% discount to Darktrace's closing price of 632.5p on Tuesday.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Westpac Banking Corp Are Falling This Week

While profits rose, core earnings dropped as expenses rose and the net interest margin fell. Shares of the Australian bank Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) had fallen nearly 13% on the week, as of market close Thursday. Shares dropped after the bank reported earnings for the 12 months ending Sept. 30.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

International Personal Finance posts strong operational performance

(Alliance News) - International Personal Finance PLC on Wednesday reported strong operational performance and sustained growth momentum in response to increasing demand for credit. The Leeds, England-based home credit business said credit issued increased by 35% year-on-year, adding a further 36,000 new customers in the three months to September 30....
CREDITS & LOANS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for BMO Global Smaller Companies Trust (BGSC)

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BMO Global Smaller Companies plc (the 'Company') announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. Date of purchase: 3 November 2021. Number of ordinary shares purchased:...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Ethereum trades at record high and aims for $5.000; Bitcoin remains positive

(Sharecast News) - The cryptocurrency market is extending its recent rally during the early stages of November. Meanwhile, Ethereum remains in focus over the rest of the altcoins and Bitcoin, which is noteworthy. The second 'crypto' by market capitalization continues in the range of historical highs around $4,500 on Wednesday, after touching $4,600 on Tuesday. Analysts are targeting $5,000 now, a price level that the consensus expects it to reach before the end of the year, while for Bitcoin the focus remains on $70,000.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Muted trade as markets await Fed taper decision

(Alliance News) -Â Caution was in the air ahead of the US Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision on Wednesday, with a formal QE taper announcement all but guaranteed. London's blue-chip FTSE 100 was underperforming at midday, dragged down by share price losses for Darktrace, Next and Coca-Cola HBC. The...
MARKETS
SlashGear

Latest New World update has good news for broke players, bad news for gold sellers

Overnight, New World received its weekly update, and there were some big changes contained in this one. While we received the usual round of bug fixes, Amazon also implemented some changes concerning the gold cost of attribute respecs and the Azoth cost of weapon skill tree respecs, meaning that players should be able to change their builds much more frequently. In addition, Amazon detailed some measures it’s implementing to combat all of the gold sellers players have undoubtedly seen in chat.
WORLD
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Old Mutual closer to Nedbank stake unbundling

Old Mutual Ltd - Cape Town, South Africa-based financial services firm - Old Mutual is days away from unbundling a stake in Johannesburg-listed lender Nedbank Group Ltd. In June, Old Mutual said it would unbundle to its shareholders 12.2% of a 19.4% stake in Nedbank. For every 100 Old Mutual shares, 1.32 Nedbank shares will be offered. As per a timetable set out by Old Mutual, Tuesday was the last day for new buyers of its shares to participate in the unbundling. The stock closed up 5.6% in Johannesburg on Tuesday, and rose 2.8% in London. Shares are lower on Wednesday, however. Effectively, Old Mutual has gone ex-dividend.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

To preserve the real wealth of shareholders and to achieve absolute total return over the medium to longer term through investment in quoted closed-ended funds and other collective investment vehicles, bonds, commodities and cash. Wed, 3rd Nov 2021 17:22. Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity. Capital Gearing Trust...
MARKETS

