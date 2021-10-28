CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Guardians of the Galaxy review in progress: ‘Big surprise’

By Courtney Horton
houstonianonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that some of us are a little fan of all things Marvel. From various movies in the MCU to comics. Blown. And if Guardians of the Galaxy comes out and we get to play it, we’re there like the proverbial hens. Especially cos. He was the only one...

houstonianonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Who are the big bad guys in the game? - ADV

This placement is being promoted by an IGN partner. The partner had no input in the creation or production of the content itself. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has had many teaser trailers in which we can see the foes the player will face while playing the game. In this article we describe who these villains are, what drives them and if you have to fear them.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Guardian collectible locations

Guardian Collectibles are one of the many items you can hunt down in Guardians of the Galaxy. These can be picked up off the ground across the game’s 16 chapters, and they offer a backstory on each of the Guardians, detailing their history, moments from their tortured pasts, or information about the place they call home.
VIDEO GAMES
Neowin

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Xbox Series X review: A fantastic but restricted adventure

This is a spoiler-free review of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. On the surface, Guardians of the Galaxy appears to be a standard third-person action game that places you in the shoes of Peter Quill, also known as Star-Lord, as you race to save the galaxy from certain doom. However, it's much more than that due to the various mechanics introduced throughout this adventure. You'll gain new abilities, solve puzzles, resolve disputes, and, of course, shoot through legions of enemies.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Avengers#Square Enix
GotGame

Review | Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

In 2014, Marvel Studios released Guardians of the Galaxy, introducing mainstream fans to a ragtag team of unlikely heroes. Meeting rousing success, the film generated new interest in the franchise, making it one of the most popular Marvel properties today. With that success, it wasn’t long before a video game appeared, with Telltale Games taking a shot at telling their Guardians of the Galaxy story. Since then, Marvel has been investing more in the gaming space, with a revival of Marvel Ultimate Alliance, a successful Spider-Man franchise, and even Square Enix’s Avengers game. Now, Square Enix and Eidos Montréal take the inspirations of the current Guardians of the Galaxy franchise to make their own rendition. Not only did they understand the assignment, but it’s clear that this new game was a labor of love from many Marvel fans.
VIDEO GAMES
thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
MUSIC
The Independent

Mysterious ‘black hole’ spotted on Google maps

Internet sleuths have been unable to decide what a “black hole” visible on Google Maps is, after it was first revealed by a Reddit user.The black hole, which has three sides, was shared on Reddit last week by Kokoblocks who wrote: “what the F*** this looks nothing like an island”. Redditors went on to discuss whether or not the black hole was in fact an island, a portal to another world or a secret military base. Many searched Google Maps to find the black hole, which eventually turned out to be an atoll belonging to the Republic of Kirabiti,...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Lets Several More Names Go From The Company

So long? WWE is a huge wrestling company and have all kinds of people on their roster. While you are going to know all kinds of stars from the television show, there are several more people who wrestle behind the scenes and will almost never get the recognition that they deserve. Now though, it seems that even more of them are going to be gone, which has been the case quite often recently.
WWE
epicstream.com

Batman Forever Star Jim Carrey Reportedly MCU-Bound as Iconic Captain America Villain

It seems like almost every actor in Hollywood wants to jump in on the Marvel bandwagon and with Phase Four slowly taking shape, Marvel Studios will most certainly be introducing new characters to the fold which of course means that it's only a matter of time before our favorite Hollywood A-listers make their way to the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
audacy.com

Man reveals hack for microwaving popcorn no one seemed to know about

Not everyone is a master in the kitchen, but if there is one thing anyone can manage cooking, it's popcorn. Most microwaves include a popcorn button, making it almost impossible to ruin. However, someone recently revealed a step in the popcorn making process no one seemed to know about, until...
LIFESTYLE
SPORTbible

'Scariest Man On The Planet' Martyn Ford Will Finally Fight 'Iranian Hulk' In London Next Year

It's official. Martyn 'the scariest man on the planet' Ford will finally face off against Sajad 'Iranian Hulk' Gharibi in a boxing match on April 2, 2022. This one has been a long time in the making but after years of speculation surrounding a possible bout, it was confirmed by both men on social media earlier that a fight will take place at the O2 Arena in London next year.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Brian Laundrie: The dark themes that permeate his digital footprint

A recently uncovered social media account belonging to Brian Laundrie is being pored over by an army of internet sleuths seeking clues to his state of mind prior to his death.The Pinterest page suspected of being Mr Laundrie’s is also offering new clues into his state of mind in the weeks before his girlfriend Gabby Petito went missing on or about 25 August.Ms Petito’s remains were found in Wyoming on 19 September. Laundrie was found dead in a Florida reserve a month later, and his remains are still being analysed by a forensic anthropologist.The Pinterest account, listed under...
MUSIC
AFP

Netflix launches mobile games for members worldwide

Netflix on Tuesday released a set of mobile games playable for free by subscribers of the global streaming service as it strives to be the go-to venue for entertainment. "We're excited to take our first step in launching Netflix games on mobile to the world," the company said in a release.
VIDEO GAMES
arcamax.com

Netflix launches into video games for Android with titles including 'Stranger Things'

Netflix Inc., the video-streaming giant, began its expected foray into video games with the introduction of five mobile games, playable initially on Android devices. The titles are included in a Netflix subscription, and there’ll be no advertising or additional purchases required, Mike Verdu, Netflix’s vice president of game development, said Tuesday.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy