CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Member Info for Gertfrobe

Life Style Extra
 7 days ago

Mike, all mainly foreign owned. “Gas/Water/Electricty, Traffic, Railways, Airports, Shipping, Banking”. Priti Patel is under pressure to disclose whether the UK’s most sensitive national security secrets could be at risk after...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Life Style Extra

Member Info for ZaphodBeeblebrox

Andrew 4444 "My time horizon was 2 or 3 years but things got, urrr, complicated as the sp tanked so I just kept averaging down, and down." Been in XTR since 2015, when the sp dropped by 75% following the fiasco at Chepica, Chile. At the 200 to 1 share consolidation in 2017, I had an average of nearly 15p! Africa alluvial and hard rock has been an ongoing disappointment of delays and placings but it may be turning at last, 4 years late.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Final Announcement Released

This is the end of day message for the RNS system Wednesday 03 November 2021. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

Directorate Change

Galp Gás Natural Distribuição, S.A. ("GGND") informs that, on October 6th, an unanimous written resolution was taken by its shareholders to elect one new member of GGND's Board of Directors. Accordingly, this corporate body is now composed by the following members for the current 2019-2021 term:. Chairman. Diogo António Rodrigues...
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Russia cuts gas to Europe and amasses military on western borders

Russia dramatically cut its gas supply to Europe as it amassed troops on its western borders, triggering a response from the US military. State-controlled Gazprom has halved its supply to Ukraine since Monday after cutting gas completely to a pipeline through Poland. The move has been seen as the Kremlin’s...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
d1softballnews.com

China freezes the world: coal boom

Although Chinese President Xi Jinping physically deserted it – and was prevented from participating in a video conference -, China still bursts into COP26. With a “move” that weighs like a boulder on the battle against global warming. The energy-hungry Asian giant has increased its daily coal production by more than one million tons.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
Life Style Extra

New Star Investment Trust PLC: Listing Rule 15.6.8

QUARTERLY DISCLOSURE - LISTING RULE 15.6.8. In accordance with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8, requiring UK listed investment companies to notify, within five business days of the end of each quarter, a list of all investments in other investment companies that do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their gross assets in other UK-listed investment companies (including investment trusts), New Star Investment Trust plc announces that, as at 31 October 2021, it had no investments in such other investment companies.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Member Info#Amazon Web Services#Gchq#The Financial Times#The Ministry Of Defence
Business Insider

Amazon has told its warehouse workers that they no longer have to wear masks if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Amazon has changed its mask-wearing policy inside warehouses, telling staff they no longer need to wear masks if fully vaccinated, CNBC reported Monday. A notice sent to US Amazon staff on Friday, reported by CNBC, said: "Vaccines are universally available across the US and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy."
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen up ahead of BoE policy announcement

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to rise at the open on Thursday following an upbeat Asian session, as investors eye the latest policy announcement from the Bank of England. The FTSE 100 was called to open 17 points higher at 7,266. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "It...
RETAIL
The Independent

Parliament’s sleaze watchdog chief should quit, says unrepentant Owen Paterson

Conservative MP Owen Paterson has called on the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner to quit after his party saved him from suspension over the watchdog’s ruling that he broke lobbying rules.Boris Johnson’s government has been accused of “corruption” after protecting Mr Paterson from a 30-day suspension and establish a new, Tory-led committee to review the standards system.The unrepentant MP at the centre of the sleaze row said he “wouldn’t hesitate” to act in the same manner again and that he continues to work with private companies as a paid adviser.Mr Paterson also said it was time for commissioner Kathryn Stone and members...
POLITICS
Life Style Extra

Disclosure Table (POTAM only)

THE TAKEOVER PANEL - DISCLOSURE TABLE. The following are today's changes to the Disclosure Table:. Disclosure of dealings and positions in this offeror is not required. OFFEROR: NortonLifeLock Inc. Offeror identified: 22:23 14-Jul-2021. Rule 2.6 deadline: N/A. USD 0.01 common. ISIN: US6687711084. NSI: 581,758,020. 2.000% Senior Unsecured Convertible Notes August...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Economy
Life Style Extra

Empiric Student Property to restart dividend as performance improves

(Alliance News) - Empiric Student Property PLC on Thursday confirmed it is recommencing dividend payments as demand for rooms continues to grow despite restrictions on students arriving from China. The London-based real estate investment trust for student accommodation said it has achieved a good performance at the start of the...
EDUCATION
The Independent

AstraZeneca pulls request for Swiss approval of COVID shot

AstraZeneca said Thursday that it is withdrawing its application for approval of its COVID-19 vaccine in Switzerland because the country's medical regulator wanted to restrict its use to people over age 50.Switzerland has cleared the BioNTech-Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for use. However, national medical regulator Swissmedic hadn't yet granted marketing authorization for the AstraZeneca vaccine.The British-Swedish pharmaceutical company said that, since it started rolling submissions for authorization in Switzerland in October 2020, it “has been in close communication with the regulator and has continuously provided the requested study results and other pertinent information and documents.”AstraZeneca said...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Life Style Extra

London midday: Stocks in the black as BoE stands pat on rates

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still a little firmer just after midday on Thursday after the Bank of England surprised markets by standing pat on interest rates. The FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 7,271.31, while sterling was down 0.3% against the dollar at 1.3649, having already been weaker before the Bank's announcement.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Transaction in Own Shares

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 04 November 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation. Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:. Date of...
BUSINESS
albuquerquenews.net

China cuts down magnesium production, disrupts Europe's car industry

POREG (Policy Research Group) reported that China that manufactures more than 95 per cent of Europe's magnesium requirements, has cut back on production leading to considerable disquiet in the European Union (EU), as magnesium is vital to sectors such as cars, aircraft, and electronics. At the recent EU leaders' summit...
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for HSBC Holdings (HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 from Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") as part of its buy-back announced on 26 October 2021. Date of purchase:. Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy