Houston, TX

Playing his song: Urquidy 1st Mexican with 2 Series wins

Cleburne Times-Review
 7 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — José Urquidy went to the Houston Astros before Wednesday's World Series start and asked that “El Corrido De Mazatlán," be played as his warmup music instead of “La Casita,” the song he had been using. “Mazatlán, a lot of people come to see me,” he said...

www.cleburnetimesreview.com

FanSided

Astros hosed by umpires as Jose Altuve wrongly called out (Video)

A Jose Altuve single would’ve kept the Astros alive in the top of the fifth inning in ALCS Game 4 but the umpires hosed Houston instead. The Houston Astros entered Game 4 of the ALCS in dire need of a win over the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, the umpire crew at Fenway Park wasn’t trying to do them any favors.
MLB
Derrick

Urquidy strikes at Braves, helps Astros tied Series 1-1

HOUSTON (AP) — José Urquidy started Eddie Rosario with strikes. Five of them in a row. Looking calm and poised a night after overamped rotation-mate Framber Valdez was chased early, Urquidy's control gave the Astros' bats a chance to break out, and Houston rode a four-run second inning to a 7-2 win over Atlanta on Wednesday night that tied the World Series at one game apiece.
MLB
Houston, TX
Sports
FanSided

Astros make very embarrassing MLB history in World Series Game 5

The Houston Astros made MLB history in Game 5 of the World Series against the Braves. It just wasn’t the kind that any team wants to make. The MLB playoffs are over 100 years old. So it’s kind of hard to make history by doing something no player or team had ever done before.
MLB
KHOU

Altuve, Urquidy lead Astros past Braves in World Series Game 2

HOUSTON — Rookie José Siri sparked a team whose biggest stars took a while to shine, sending the Houston Astros over the Atlanta Braves 7-2 to even the World Series at one game apiece. The career minor leaguer’s speed and aggressive play created havoc on the bases, leading to a...
MLB
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
José Urquidy
Person
Eddie Rosario
Person
Fernando Valenzuela
#Braves#Nationals Park#Ap#The Houston Astros#La Casita#Mexican
prosportsoutlook.com

3 Record-Breaking Facts About Astros’ Jose Urquidy’s World Series Success

Jose Urquidy made his MLB debut with the Houston Astros in 2019, pitching only 46 innings before starting in Game 4 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals. He became a mainstay in the Astros rotation in the 2021 regular season and has shined under the spotlight throughout his career. He has been a valuable part of Houston’s rotation including phenomenal performances in the World Series. — As a rookie, Urquidy threw five shutout innings in World Series Game 4, earning the win to help tie up a series that ended up going the distance. He has made both league and Astros World Series history with his outstanding play on the big stage against the Nationals and Atlanta Braves, proving to be one of the best young pitchers on the Houston Astros.
MLB
chatsports.com

The Astros are here to play the villains in the World Series. They are also here to win

The Houston Astros have been at their best this postseason when they’re down to their final out of an inning. You can feel it if you watched the games, the way their wins felt like comebacks even when they led the whole night. And the numbers back that up: With a flair for the dramatic or a never-say-die mentality, they’ve collectively batted .341/.399/.619 with nine home runs and 44 RBIs in 126 at-bats with two outs.
MLB
Sporting News

Astros vs. Braves final score, results: Jose Urquidy shuts down Braves as Houston bats jump early to even World Series

For the first time since 2018, home fans were able to watch their team win a World Series game. Just as the Braves piled on early in Game 1, the Astros jumped on Atlanta right from the get-go in Game 2. Jose Altuve scored following a leadoff double when Alex Bregman lifted a sacrifice fly; a huge four-run second inning, with RBIs coming on hits from Jose Siri, Martin Maldonado and Michael Brantley, put Houston out to a commanding 5-1 lead.
MLB
Reuters

Astros bounce back behind Jose Urquidy, level World Series 1-1

The Houston Astros have been here before, operating on this stage so many times of late, that when they needed a clutch World Series performance in Game 2 on Wednesday, a steady and measured level of play appeared to come naturally. Jose Altuve hit a home run and right-hander Jose...
MLB
expressnews.com

José Urquidy gives the Astros what they need in win over Braves

When José Urquidy took the mound to start Game 2 for the Astros in a must-win World Series game before the series moved to Atlanta, there were questions over which version of Urquidy would emerge. Would it be the consistent strike thrower from the regular season? Or the man who crumbled in his last playoff start?
MLB
fangraphs.com

Urquidy Rebounds as Astros Tie Series with Game 2 Win

After a rough Game 1 loss to the Braves, Astros manager Dusty Baker spoke confidently about his team: “I’ve never seen these guys worry. They know they can play.” His confidence was reflected in his decision to stick to the script and start José Urquidy in Game 2 rather than go with a fully rested Luis Garcia, the star of Game 6 of the ALCS. Part of the logic of having Urquidy pitch Wednesday came down to his fly ball tendencies and the availability of the DH, which allowed the Astros to run out their best outfield defense (in Games 3, 4 and 5, the Astros will likely be somewhat compromised in the field by starting Yordan Alvarez in left). In Urquidy’s disastrous first postseason outing, he only managed to get five outs while allowing five earned runs, mostly due to command struggles that led to a grand slam by Kyle Schwarber. But when Urquidy is right, he throws endless strikes and gets weakly hit fly balls and pops ups with a plus fastball that he throws over 50% of the time.
MLB
Houston Chronicle

World Series Game 2: How Astros' win over Braves played out

The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves resume their best-of-7 World Series on Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park. The Astros won 7-2 to tie the series 1-1. Follow along here each game for breaking news, live updates and analysis from our team of writers. The Chronicle's ongoing coverage is available...
MLB

