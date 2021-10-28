CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

DOJ alleges Kaiser Permanente defrauded Medicare of $1B

By Cambrie Caldwell
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DzZFE_0cf1EgAW00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a complaint against Kaiser Permanente for fraud.

The complaint, obtained by KOIN 6 News, claims members of Kaiser’s healthcare consortium defrauded Medicare through false claims to the tune of roughly $1 billion.

The complaint states Kaiser “knowingly submitted or caused to be submitted fraudulent diagnosis codes.” It also alleges Kaiser pressured physicians to add diagnoses through “addenda,” even when the condition did not require or affect a patient’s care.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 13

Richard LaPointe
7d ago

if you play you pay!And that should include Doctor's and any other employees who participated!

Reply
10
Sall2
7d ago

in order to pay for illegals and homeless the money has to come from somewhere. uninsured flock to the ER and have to be seen and treated by law.

Reply
5
Lisa Ivie
7d ago

All the people involved in this - including the doctors need to be held accountable and punished.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Medicare#Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
880K+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy