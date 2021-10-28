Seton Village Celebration

Diane Vargas knew from a very young age that dance would become her profession — though her parents weren’t immediately convinced. “You know parents. They said, ‘Sure, we won’t believe you till you get a little older,’” she said. But her passion never wavered, and she went on to spend a career both performing and directing, which she still does here in The Villages. The Village of Bonita resident started taking dance classes around the age of 6. In those days, young dancers typically honed just one style, Vargas said. For her, that was classical ballet. She earned her bachelor’s degree in dance teaching and performance from Virginia Intermont College with the aim of performing with a professional company.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO