Seton Village Celebration

southorange.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're celebrating! Good news abounds in the Seton Village neighborhood of South Orange. Join...

www.southorange.org

lagunawoodsvillage.com

Village News

"Carmel Trees" by Rollin Scott (pictured above) is one of many artworks currently on display at the Community Center. If you’ve visited the Community Center recently, you’ve no doubt noticed its walls boast new, colorful life, thanks to more than 40 Laguna Woods Art Association artists who have shared their amazing talent with the Village for the new 2021 Community Center art exhibit.
VISUAL ART
murfreesborotn.gov

Harvest Days at Cannonsburgh Village

It's Harvest Days at Cannonsburgh Village! Join us for handmade crafts, hayrides, music by the Uptown Country Band and the Barn Stompers Band, and dancing by the Mid State Cloggers, The Murfreesboro Art League, Rutherford Blacksmith Association, and the Antique Auto buildings will be open, so you can tour their facilities. There will be food trucks, storytelling, hands on demonstrations and much more! For all ages. Free admission! Contact: Cannonsburgh Office at 615-890-0355 or shodges@murfreesborotn.gov for more information.
MURFREESBORO, TN
#Family Fun#Cultural Center#Seton Village Celebration#Italian
jacksonvillereview.com

Helen Hein Celebrates 102nd Birthday at Pioneer Village

JACKSONVILLE, OR – October 2021 – Pioneer Village will be holding a ceremony and birthday party for Helen Hein who will be turning 102 years old. The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce will be in attendance on Thursday October 21st at 10:30AM for a special ribbon cutting ceremony and dedication of the new Hein building on the Pioneer Village Campus. A special birthday party for Helen, a resident of Pioneer Village, will take place after the ribbon cutting, complete with balloons, cake and guests will be entertained throughout lunch by a live harpist. Hein is also long-time Jacksonville native where she and her husband raised her family on their Jacksonville farm. Hein’s hobbies include gardening, making jewelry and she loves to bake.
JACKSONVILLE, OR
Villages Daily Sun

Villager backstory: Diane Vargas

Diane Vargas knew from a very young age that dance would become her profession — though her parents weren’t immediately convinced. “You know parents. They said, ‘Sure, we won’t believe you till you get a little older,’” she said. But her passion never wavered, and she went on to spend a career both performing and directing, which she still does here in The Villages. The Village of Bonita resident started taking dance classes around the age of 6. In those days, young dancers typically honed just one style, Vargas said. For her, that was classical ballet. She earned her bachelor’s degree in dance teaching and performance from Virginia Intermont College with the aim of performing with a professional company.
THE VILLAGES, FL
msj.edu

Elizabeth Ann Seton: Life & Legacy Gallery Exhibition

From October 4 through November 7, 2021, The San Giueseppe Art Gallery features the Elizabeth Ann Seton: Life & Legacy Art Gallery Exhibition. Mount St. Joseph University presents the Elizabeth Ann Seton: Life & Legacy gallery exhibition of works from October 4 through November 7, 2021 located in the Studio San Giuseppe Art Gallery, celebrating the life and legacy of Elizabeth Ann Seton.
CINCINNATI, OH
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
elpasoinc.com

Catrina Village

The familiar yet mysterious face of the Dame of the Dead – la catrina, the iconic symbol of Día de los Muertos – recently took center stage at the El Paso Museum of Art. As part of its Day of the Dead celebration, the museum displayed its Catrina Village of more than 80 intricate catrinas through Saturday, Dec. 30.
EL PASO, TX
southorange.org

Holiday Jewelry Sale Benefit

The Friends of SOPL Holiday Jewelry Sale is Saturday, November 13 at SOPAC!. Proceeds fund Library services for the South Orange Community. Presale for Friends Members and Donors: noon to 1pm. Cash or credit/debit cards only. All jewelry is donated. (Proof of vaccination, ID, and face mask required.)
SHOPPING
Art in America

Native Song: Marie Watt’s Communal Incantations in Fabric

“Once, there were songs for everything.” Marie Watt, whose solo show “Companion Species (At What Cost)” runs through January 9, 2022, at the Hunterdon Art Museum in Clifton, New Jersey, is speaking in her Portland, Oregon, studio, with the debris from making fabric sculptures and installations all around her. She is talking to me about craft, writing, art, and history. Before long, the conversation turns to music, songs both ancient and modern. She’s just quoted a member of the Mvskoke (Creek) Nation, Joy Harjo—current poet laureate of the United States and the first Native American to be so honored—as a...
CLIFTON, NJ
KATC News

Animal rescue group holds fundraiser

Acadiana Humane Society is hosting their first Blaze Pizza fundraiser in 2021, today, to support their animal rescuers. Join volunteers at Blaze Pizza in Lafayette , show the flyer (posted here) at their table, let them know you are there for Acadiana Humane Society Fundraiser, and a percentage of your purchase at Blaza Pizza will go to their fundraiser.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KMTV 3 News Now

Village Pointe set for annual Halloween celebration

On Monday, October 11th, Village Pointe discovered that its iconic pumpkin tree had been vandalized. More than 100 pumpkins were smashed; pumpkins that represent a person that is battling or lost their life to breast cancer. However, they went to work and are set to celebrate this weekend.
OMAHA, NE
wtva.com

Celebration Village Kicks Off With Preview Party

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - In Tupelo, Christmas shoppers are getting started on their lists this weekend at Celebration Village. This year, more than 100 vendors are set up inside the Tupelo Furniture Market for the event. With so many vendors, from artists to local boutiques, there is something for everyone...
TUPELO, MS
chireviewofbooks.com

Celebration

In the spirit of Lord Byron and Halloween, our founder Adam Morgan launched a microfiction contest called the 1816 Challenge, awarding one horror story, of 50 words max, $100, and four finalists publication in our journal. Here is one of the four finalists. We loved the holidays each year, except...
CELEBRATIONS

