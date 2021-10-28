CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Paula, CA

IN GOOD TASTE | Elegantly old school

Santa Paula's Glen Tavern Inn is as famous for its history as its contemporary charms. The Tudor Revival building, built in 1911, has hosted wealthy socialites and Hollywood stars, as well as gamblers, prostitutes, bootleggers and other unsavory characters . . . and has also gained fame as one of...

