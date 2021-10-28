CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Australia's JB Hi-Fi rises as sales rebound in October

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

(Reuters) - Store reopenings in New South Wales are helping JB Hi-Fi Ltd’s October sales, Australia’s No.2 electronics retailer said on Thursday, after reporting downbeat numbers for the first quarter due to lockdown-related hit to its business.

Shares of the company rose 3.4% to a two-month high and were among the top gainers on the benchmark index, which was trading down 0.4%.

First-quarter same-store sales tumbled 7.9% for its Australia business and 6.4% for its New Zealand business, the company said.

“The start to this year has been significantly impacted by COVID-19 restrictions and in some states extended periods of store closures,” said Chief Executive Officer Terry Smart, adding that demand was starting to pick up.

Earlier this month, Australia began easing COVID-related curbs in various parts of the country after witnessing a third wave of infections, fuelled by the Delta variant, which had forced the closure of thousands of businesses.

JB Hi-Fi was a COVID beneficiary last year when work-from-home mandates were in force, said Jason Teh, chief investment officer at Vertium Asset Management.

“However, with Australia approaching 80% vaccination rate for the population over the age of 16, the tail wind for JB Hi-Fi becomes a headwind,” Teh added.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Casino sales back to growth in Q3, partners with Gorillas

PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Retailer Casino (CASP.PA) said on Thursday that sales momentum gradually improved in the third quarter, as easing COVID-19 restrictions helped its performance in France and sales growth in Brazil, the group's second-largest market, remained robust. Casino, which has been boosting its profitability through purchasing deals...
HOBBIES
Reuters

Britain's Currys in 'good shape' for peak trading

LONDON (Reuters) - Currys, Britain’s biggest electricals retailer, is well stocked despite supply chain disruption and confident it will enjoy a strong Black Friday and Christmas trading period, its boss said on Thursday. British retailers are grappling with delays in their international supply chains that are being compounded by labour...
RETAIL
Reuters

Carlyle bids $2.1 billion for Australia's Link

(Reuters) - Australia’s Link Administration on Friday said private equity firm Carlyle made a A$2.81 billion ($2.08 billion) bid for the shareholder registry firm. The proposal includes a A$3 per share bid in cash for Link, plus a distribution of the Australian firm’s sought-after stake in PEXA Group of A$2.38 a share.
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Next’s online strength drives 17% sales rise in latest quarter

LONDON (Reuters) -British clothing retailer Next beat guidance with a 17% rise in third-quarter full-price sales compared to 2019, before the pandemic disrupted trading, but maintained its full-year profit guidance as it thinks growth will slow. Next, which trades from about 500 stores and online, had reported in September that...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Same Store Sales#New South Wales#Fi Ltd#Covid#Vertium Asset Management
Reuters

Online fashion retailer Zalando's profit falls as in-store sales rebound

BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - German online fashion retailer Zalando (ZALG.DE) reported a slump in quarterly profit on Wednesday as it offered discounts to try to keep customers shopping online after physical stores reopened following the easing of coronavirus lockdowns. Europe's biggest fashion e-commerce player said its third-quarter adjusted operating...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australia's AMP exits life insurance with $389 mln stake sale

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Australia's AMP Ltd (AMP.AX) said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its remaining 19% stake in Resolution Life's Australia business to the British company, marking the wealth manager's exit from life insurance. The stake sale will fetch AMP A$524 million ($389.28 million) and comes years...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Japan's auto sales slump clouds prospects of consumption rebound

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s automobile sales slumped 31.3% in October from a year earlier to mark the fourth straight month of declines, industry data showed on Monday, a sign output cuts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic were hurting the country’s already weak consumption. The domestic sales data is among few...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
MarketWatch

McDonald's profit and sales rise, beating expectations

McDonald's Corp. shares rose nearly 3% in Wednesday premarket trading after the fast-food giant reported third-quarter earnings and sales that beat expectations. Net income totaled $2.150 billion, or $2.86 per share, up from $1.763 billion, or $2.35 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.76 was ahead of the FactSet consensus for $2.46. Sales of $6.201 billion were up from $5.418 billion last year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus of $6.050 billion. Global comparable sales rose 12.7% with the U.S. up 9.6%. The FactSet consensus was for a 10% rise. International operated markets, which includes the U.K. and France, was up 13.9% and international developmental licensed markets, which includes Japan and China, were up 16.7%. McDonald's stock has gained 10.2% for the year to date while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has advanced 16.8% for the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
marketpulse.com

Canada’s retail sales rebound

The Canadian dollar is trading quietly at the start of the North American session. USD/CAD is currently trading at 1.2361, down 0.02% on the day. Canada ended the week on a positive note, as consumer spending bounced back in August. Headline retail sales were up 2.1% and core retail sales jumped 2.7% (MoM). This follows a weak July, with readings of -0.1% and -0.4%, respectively. The sharp turnaround was supported by several provinces easing health restrictions, which boosted consumer spending. The strong data didn’t affect the Canadian dollar, which had an uneventful week and was almost unchanged on Friday. The currency touched a 4-month high last week, briefly dropping below the 1.23 line.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Arhaus set for downbeat debut after retailer's downsized IPO priced below expected range

Arhaus Inc. appears headed for a downbeat debut on Wall Street, as the Ohio-based premium home furnishings retailer's stock is indicated to open below the downsized initial public offering price. The company said overnight that its IPO priced at $13 a share, below the expected range of between $14 and $17 a share. The company raised $167.7 million as it sold 12.90 million shares in the IPO, which was expected, but selling shareholders didn't end up selling the 10.00 million shares that was expected. The stock was recently indicated to open on the Nasdaq at around $12.50, or 3.8% below the IPO price. At that price, the company would be valued at about $1.75 billion, well below the previously expected valuation of up to $2.38 billion. The company is going public on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF slipped 0.3% in morning trading while the S&P 500 gained 0.5%.
MARKETS
coachellavalleyweekly.com

STOCK MARKETS REBOUND IN OCTOBER

As expected, equity markets rebounded strongly after drifting sideways to down over the last quarter. More than half of S&P 500 stocks were down more than 20% from their 2021 peaks at the end of September. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 6.4% during October resulting in year-to-date returns of 17% while the S&P 500 was up nearly 8% to 22.6%.
STOCKS
Reuters

Peloton shares sink as slowing demand hits annual forecast

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O) on Thursday cut its full-year forecast by at least $600 million, saying demand for its exercise bikes and treadmills was slowing faster than expected as people return to pre-pandemic habits. Its shares plunged 26% in extended trading as the home fitness leader...
STOCKS
Reuters

Square quarterly profit jumps on bitcoin boost

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Square Inc (SQ.N) reported a nearly 60% rise in third-quarter gross profit on Thursday, fueled by a jump in bitcoin transactions on its peer-to-peer payment service Cash App. The payments firm, which is acquiring buy now, pay later pioneer Afterpay Ltd (APT.AX) for $29 billion, posted...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.73% higher to $336.44 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.42% to 4,680.06 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $334.90, which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Livent Q3 sales top views, company tweaks guidance higher

Shares of Livent Corp. fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the lithium producer reported mixed third-quarter results. Livent said it lost $12.6 million, or 8 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $10.5 million, or 7 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 3 cents a share. Revenue rose 43% to $103.6 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for EPS of 4 cents a share on sales of $96 million. "Continued improvement" in market conditions supported higher pricing and demand, but higher realized prices were offset by higher costs and the impact of global supply-chain disruptions, the company said. Livent tweaked higher its revenue forecast for the full year to between $390 million and $410 million, from a previous guidance between $370 million and $390 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

NerdWallet shares soar 48% in trading debut

Shares of personal finance website NerdWallet Inc. soared 48% in their trading debut Thursday, after the company's initial public offering priced at $18 a share, the midpoint of its proposed $17 to $19 range. The company sold 7.25 million shares to raise $130.5 million. With 64.7 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal, the company's valuation is $1.2 billion. The stock is trading on Nasdaq later Thursday under the ticker "NRDS." Morgan Stanley was lead underwriter in a syndicate of eight banks.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Sneaker Brand AllBirds Shares Surge as Trading Starts After IPO

Sustainable-sneaker maker Allbirds (BIRD) - Get Allbirds Report made its stock market debut on Wednesday at $21.21, 41% above their offer price of $15 a share on the Nasdaq. Shares of the San Francisco company at last check surged 62% to $25.30. They've traded on Wednesday at as much as $26.30, up 75%.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

214K+
Followers
233K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy