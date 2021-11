MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More Minnesotans are returning to work as the state’s unemployment rates decreased last month, according to numbers released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. DEED reported Minnesota gained 17,100 jobs in September, up 0.6%, and its private sector another 17,700, for a 0.7% gain. Since September, the U.S. overall has gained 194,000 jobs. The unemployment rate in Minnesota ticked down to almost 4% in September due to people moving out of unemployment. Similarly, the U.S. employment rate fell to 4.8% in the same month. However, Minnesota’s labor force participation rate increased to 68%. From February through...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO