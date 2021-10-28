CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Deputies arrest 14-year-old boy for threatening to ‘shoot up’ middle school in Tulare County, officials say

By Halle Sembritzki
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zRULv_0cf1Af8x00

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after threatening to commit a shooting at a middle school on Wednesday afternoon, according to Tulare County Sheriff officials.

Around 4:30 p.m., deputies were contacted by staff members at Strathmore Middle School regarding threats made by a student to ‘shoot up’ the school.

Authorities investigating the incident say they received statements from witnesses and were able to identify the suspect as a 14-year-old boy who is an eighth-grader at the middle school.

According to deputies, detectives gathered evidence and statements before taking the boy into custody for criminal threats toward a school site.

Officials say the teen has been booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.

After further investigation, authorities say they have no further reason to believe there are any safety concerns towards students, staff or the school campus.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact Deputy Corona or Sgt. Howser at (559) 733-6218.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

