CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ted Cruz defends parent's use of Nazi salute

Argus Observer Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator Ted Cruz (R-TX) defended a parent's use of...

www.argusobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

WATCH: Fox News Fact-Checks Ted Cruz Right to His Face

Hell froze over on Wednesday when Fox News anchor John Roberts actually fact-checked Sen. Ted Cruz's false claim about U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland calling parents "domestic terrorists." Cruz was on the show to react to the Virginia gubernatorial election, which saw Republican Glenn Youngkin defeat Democrat Terry McAuliffe, and he said the GOP victory is indicative of "parents having influence and control over what their kids are taught," including "Critical Race Theory," a body of legal scholarship taught in some law schools (but not elementary, middle, or high schools).
CONGRESS & COURTS
Houston Chronicle

Thumbs: Ted Cruz defends protesters' right to give a 'Heil Hitler' salute

The mystery of the base-running pearls worn by Atlanta Braves right fielder Joc Pederson caught Houston’s attention during the World Series opener. Was that some secret signal? An ode to his mother, grandmother or maybe — this was the Thumbs’ favorite theory — a prim and proper white-haired English teacher from his youth in California who set him on the straight and narrow? When the answer did arrive, however, it proved to be the most satisfying of all. Why does he wear the pearls? Because he likes the way they look, and just decided to. That’s a home run of an answer, even if it’d be even nicer if all the bling distracts him from the next few fly balls the Astros’ sluggers send his way.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Merrick Garland
The Independent

Ted Cruz files bill to send immigrants arriving in US to Martha’s Vineyard and other Democratic strongholds

Texas Senator Ted Cruz has unveiled his latest effort to troll Democrats as he remains part of a Republican minority in the Senate that almost entirely refuses to negotiate with the Biden administration on any issue.The senator filed a bill this week that would establish new ports of entry around the US, allowing travellers from outside the US to enter the country legally in those areas, and designating that all newly-arrived asylum seekers and “illegal aliens encountered at Border Patrol Sectors in Texas” be transferred to those locations.Mr Cruz’s bill designated a number of Democratic strongholds for the new...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Ted Cruz’s Immigration Bill Latest Attempt To Demonize Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s yet another salvo in the bitter political battle over the waves of immigration at our southern border. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) wants to create a dozen new ports of entry for migrants, and three Massachusetts communities known for their liberal politics are on his list. This is just the latest entry in a long-running effort to turn Massachusetts into a national object of political scorn. “If you’re fine with two million illegal immigrants, let’s send them to where you like to hang out,” said Cruz, feeding the right-wing outrage machine by demonizing a familiar target. His new bill, headed...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Mic

Ted Cruz tried to dunk on Democrats, dunked on his fellow Republican instead

Time to Log Off is a weekly series documenting the many ways our political figures show their whole asses online. There’s something almost — almost! — commendable about the way Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz absorbs enough embarrassment to kill a lesser man, and is nevertheless able to move forward with whatever he’s doing like he didn’t feel a thing. It’s not “admirable” exactly, in so much as it’s a talent almost always used in the service of some awful, ghoulish conservative plan to screw over poor people, or marginalized people, or both at once. But it’s certainly notable, at the very least. There’s no juvenile stunt too embarrassing or shameless that Ted won’t grin his way through it and act like everything’s hunky dory.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nazi Salute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
102.3 The Bull

A Bunch of Texans Went as Ted Cruz Flying to Mexico for Halloween

Every Halloween you have people dress up as topical moments of the year. Looks like some of you had the same idea for 2021. Back in February, the week long freeze happened in Texas. Millions were without power in the state for days. People were literally freezing to death in their homes and people wanted answers as to when power would be restored. Texas Senator Ted Cruz during this time thought it was best to take a vacation.
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

'Wing-nut racism': Howard Dean crushes Ted Cruz

Senator Ted Cruz appeared to defend the right to do the Nazi salute, saying it’s “free speech,” after it was reported that a parent at an Ohio school board meeting did the salute in response to a request to put on a mask. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber explains that while it is legally accurate that a salute by itself is First Amendment speech, Cruz is willfully ignoring the issue of rising hate and illegal incidents of violence. Former Vermont governor Howard Dean joins Melber to discuss Cruz’s comments.Oct. 27, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Sen. Ted Cruz blocks more Biden nominees, affecting American diplomacy

WASHINGTON — It often takes many months for new presidents to fill crucial positions across the federal government, but President Joe Biden is lagging recent predecessors in the time it is taking to staff his administration. The delay is partly because of Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas. A career...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy