Clare County, MI

Candlelight Vigil Held for Clare Quadruple Murder Victims

By Meredith St. Henry
9&10 News
 7 days ago
The Clare, Farwell community is trying to find healing after a quadruple murder.

On October 20th Clare County deputies found four people shot and killed at a home and tracked down and arrested Judy Boyer. Two of the victims were her relatives.

Prosecutors say she also had a journal with a list of other people she wanted to kill.

Boyer now faces a laundry list of charges, including murder.

She went before a judge on Friday, who set her bond at one million dollars.

That arraignment was cut short when Boyer slumped over, citing a medical situation.

Her nephew Ryan Beatty was also charged for allegedly helping Boyer hide a rifle used in the crimes.

On Wednesday, more than 50 friends and family of the victims, Wade Bacon, Zachary Salminen and Henry and Patricia Boyer, gathered at Little Field Park in Farwell for a candlelight vigil to pray for them.

During the vigil, community members spoke about the victims and how the community needs to stick together during this difficult time.

The vigil ended with a member from each family releasing a balloon in honor of their lost loved one.

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
