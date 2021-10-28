Ted Cruz defends parent's use of Nazi salute

The mystery of the base-running pearls worn by Atlanta Braves right fielder Joc Pederson caught Houston’s attention during the World Series opener. Was that some secret signal? An ode to his mother, grandmother or maybe — this was the Thumbs’ favorite theory — a prim and proper white-haired English teacher from his youth in California who set him on the straight and narrow? When the answer did arrive, however, it proved to be the most satisfying of all. Why does he wear the pearls? Because he likes the way they look, and just decided to. That’s a home run of an answer, even if it’d be even nicer if all the bling distracts him from the next few fly balls the Astros’ sluggers send his way.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO