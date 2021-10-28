CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animation shows possible location of first planet found outside our galaxy

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists may have detected signs of a planet transiting...

My 1053 WJLT

Watch Bizarre Red Flying Object Spotted in Illinois Just Disappear

It's a bird, it's a plane, nope just a bizarre red/orange object in the sky that no one has any idea what it is. Personally, and I don't know why I think it looks like a plane. I mean I can see the wings and the body of the plane. Why it's that color and not a regular color of an airplane, that I can't explain, but it does look like an airplane to me.
ScienceAlert

Wild New Paper Claims Earth May Be Surrounded by a Giant Magnetic Tunnel

Mysterious structures in the sky that have puzzled astronomers for decades might finally have an explanation – and it's quite something. The North Polar Spur and the Fan Region, on opposite sides of the sky, may be connected by a vast system of magnetized filaments. These form a structure resembling a tunnel that circles the Solar System, and many nearby stars besides. "If we were to look up in the sky," said astronomer Jennifer West of the University of Toronto in Canada, "we would see this tunnel-like structure in just about every direction we looked – that is, if we had eyes...
Universe Today

Astronomers Might Have Found a Planet in Another Galaxy

Not that long ago,, astronomers weren’t sure that exoplanets even existed. Now we know that there are thousands of them and that most stars probably harbour exoplanets. There could be hundreds of billions of exoplanets in the Milky Way, by some estimates. So there’s no reason to think that stars in other galaxies don’t host planets.
WEKU

Scientists tracked a mysterious signal in space. Its source was closer to Australia

A mysterious signal that appeared to be emanating from the closest star to our own sun put scientists on a nearly yearlong hunt to track down its origin. The result? The signal was not from an alien world circling Proxima Centauri but instead something much more mundane — possibly a radio, a telephone or even a computer located somewhere in Australia, according to two studies published this week in the journal Nature Astronomy.
NBC News

Astronomers may have found planet beyond Milky Way for first time

Astronomers have spotted tantalizing signs of a planet in a star system outside the Milky Way, which, if it's confirmed, would be the first ever found in another galaxy. The discovery, reported in a study published Monday in the journal Nature Astronomy, demonstrates a new technique for finding far-off worlds, and it could significantly expand the search for so-called extragalactic exoplanets.
scitechdaily.com

Astronomers May Have Discovered the First Extragalactic Planet

Until now, astronomers have found all other known exoplanets and exoplanet candidates in the Milky Way galaxy, almost all less than about 3,000 light-years from Earth. Signs of a planet transiting a star outside of the Milky Way galaxy may have been detected for the first time. This intriguing result, using NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, opens up a new window to search for exoplanets at greater distances than ever before.
The Independent

Nearby alien planets could be far more varied and unlike Earth than we realised, scientists say

Nearby exoplanets might be far more varied, and unlike Earth, than we had previously realised, according to scientists.Some exoplanets might look markedly unlike anything not just on our planet but in our solar system, the researchers say.When a star like our own Sun has used up its energy, it swells up to become a red giant and then shrink down again into a white dwarf. As it does so, it grabs nearby exoplanets, polluting the white dwarf with the rocky material it took from exoplanets.In a new paper, published in the journal Nature Communications, researchers looked at the atmosphere of...
Jamestown Sun

Astro Bob: Astronomers find possible planet in Whirlpool Galaxy

From our face-on perspective the galaxy reveals a striking spiral structure even in modest-sized amateur telescopes. It's also known as Messier 51 (M51) because it's the 51st entry in a famous compendium of clusters, nebulae and galaxies called the Messier catalog. Exoplanets are planets outside of our solar system that...
TechRadar

Extra-Galactic Planet? We might have just seen our first exoplanet in another galaxy

Astronomers at the Chandra X-ray Observatory just announced that they might have identified an exoplanet in another galaxy for the first time ever. The possible exoplanet candidate was spotted in the spiral galaxy Messier 51 (M51), according to a statement by the observatory. The observatory was monitoring X-rays coming from a binary star system in M51 when they saw dimming in the X-ray source, a strong indication of a planetary transit.
WCAX

Star Struck: Astronomers spot 1st planet outside our galaxy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An out-of-this-world discovery in this edition of “Star Struck” -- scientists discover the first planet found in another galaxy. Space expert Bobby Farlice-Rubio told our Darren Perron what happened and what makes this discovery so exciting. Watch the video for the full interview.
Space.com

Ultrahot, ultrafast explosion called 'the Camel' has astronomers puzzled

In October 2020, astronomers detected an enormous, ancient explosion tearing through a galaxy several billion light-years from Earth. The blast appeared out of nowhere, reached peak brightness within a few days and then rapidly vanished again within a month — indicating that an extreme cosmic event, like the formation of a black hole or neutron star, had just occurred.
Digital Trends

Spitzer Space Telescope spots ‘rampaging space monster’

Just in time for Halloween, NASA astronomers have spotted a rampaging space monster deep out in the distant cosmos. But it won’t be coming to devour us any time soon, as the monster is just an outline in the shape of Godzilla, seen in an image from the Spitzer Space Telescope.
ScienceAlert

For The First Time Ever, Evidence of Ancient Life Was Discovered Inside a Ruby

A ruby that formed in Earth's crust 2.5 billion years ago encases evidence for early life, wriggling around in the planet's mud. Trapped within the precious stone, geologists have identified residue of a form of pure carbon called graphite that, they say, is most likely biological in origin, the remains of some ancient microorganism from the time before multicellular life emerged on Earth. "The graphite inside this ruby is really unique. It's the first time we've seen evidence of ancient life in ruby-bearing rocks," said geologist Chris Yakymchuk of the University of Waterloo in Canada. "The presence of graphite also gives us more...
