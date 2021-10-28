Animation shows possible location of first planet found outside our galaxy

Nearby exoplanets might be far more varied, and unlike Earth, than we had previously realised, according to scientists.Some exoplanets might look markedly unlike anything not just on our planet but in our solar system, the researchers say.When a star like our own Sun has used up its energy, it swells up to become a red giant and then shrink down again into a white dwarf. As it does so, it grabs nearby exoplanets, polluting the white dwarf with the rocky material it took from exoplanets.In a new paper, published in the journal Nature Communications, researchers looked at the atmosphere of...
Comments / 0