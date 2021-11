MAKE A PLAN TO VOTE! ELECTION DAY IS NOVEMBER 2ND AND EARLY VOTING IS ALL WEEK LONG. Early voting in New York is from Saturday, October 23rd and ends Sunday, October 31st. Election day is Tuesday, November 2nd. We urge you to make a plan to vote and make your voice heard in this critical election. A voting plan is critical to ensuring that you can vote safely during COVID-19 and get your vote counted early!

