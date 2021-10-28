CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Animation shows possible location of first planet found outside our galaxy

westcentralsbest.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists may have detected signs of a planet transiting...

www.westcentralsbest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Universe Today

Astronomers Might Have Found a Planet in Another Galaxy

Not that long ago,, astronomers weren’t sure that exoplanets even existed. Now we know that there are thousands of them and that most stars probably harbour exoplanets. There could be hundreds of billions of exoplanets in the Milky Way, by some estimates. So there’s no reason to think that stars in other galaxies don’t host planets.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy#Planet#Cnn
NBC News

Astronomers may have found planet beyond Milky Way for first time

Astronomers have spotted tantalizing signs of a planet in a star system outside the Milky Way, which, if it's confirmed, would be the first ever found in another galaxy. The discovery, reported in a study published Monday in the journal Nature Astronomy, demonstrates a new technique for finding far-off worlds, and it could significantly expand the search for so-called extragalactic exoplanets.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nearby alien planets could be far more varied and unlike Earth than we realised, scientists say

Nearby exoplanets might be far more varied, and unlike Earth, than we had previously realised, according to scientists.Some exoplanets might look markedly unlike anything not just on our planet but in our solar system, the researchers say.When a star like our own Sun has used up its energy, it swells up to become a red giant and then shrink down again into a white dwarf. As it does so, it grabs nearby exoplanets, polluting the white dwarf with the rocky material it took from exoplanets.In a new paper, published in the journal Nature Communications, researchers looked at the atmosphere of...
ASTRONOMY
INFORUM

Astro Bob: Astronomers find possible planet in Whirlpool Galaxy

From our face-on perspective the galaxy reveals a striking spiral structure even in modest-sized amateur telescopes. It's also known as Messier 51 (M51) because it's the 51st entry in a famous compendium of clusters, nebulae and galaxies called the Messier catalog. Exoplanets are planets outside of our solar system that...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Science
TechRadar

Extra-Galactic Planet? We might have just seen our first exoplanet in another galaxy

Astronomers at the Chandra X-ray Observatory just announced that they might have identified an exoplanet in another galaxy for the first time ever. The possible exoplanet candidate was spotted in the spiral galaxy Messier 51 (M51), according to a statement by the observatory. The observatory was monitoring X-rays coming from a binary star system in M51 when they saw dimming in the X-ray source, a strong indication of a planetary transit.
ASTRONOMY
Science Daily

Astronomers may have discovered a planet outside of our galaxy

Signs of a planet transiting a star outside of the Milky Way galaxy may have been detected for the first time. This intriguing result, using NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory, opens up a new window to search for exoplanets at greater distances than ever before. The possible exoplanet candidate is located...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

For The First Time Ever, Evidence of Ancient Life Was Discovered Inside a Ruby

A ruby that formed in Earth's crust 2.5 billion years ago encases evidence for early life, wriggling around in the planet's mud. Trapped within the precious stone, geologists have identified residue of a form of pure carbon called graphite that, they say, is most likely biological in origin, the remains of some ancient microorganism from the time before multicellular life emerged on Earth. "The graphite inside this ruby is really unique. It's the first time we've seen evidence of ancient life in ruby-bearing rocks," said geologist Chris Yakymchuk of the University of Waterloo in Canada. "The presence of graphite also gives us more...
SCIENCE
theregister.com

Pack your bags – we may have found the first planet outside of our galaxy

Astronomers have for the first time discovered what looks like a planet outside the Milky Way, judging by a study published this week in Nature. Over 4,000 exoplanets have been spotted orbiting stars in our galaxy since the early 1990s when scientists confirmed the Solar System isn’t a unique formation.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Discovered Unexpected 'Hidden World' in Earth's Inner Core!

Researchers have discovered that Earth's "solid" inner core is actually a bit soft. The scientific world believed that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy which a liquid outer core covered for more than half a century. However, according to a recent study published in the...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Something Scary [Video]

The drama of death among stars can look pretty eerie at times. This photo of the aging red giant star CW Leonis seems like something out of a Halloween tale. The star looks like it’s entrapped inside wispy orange spider webs that wrap around the star. Beams of light shine through the dust, like sunbeams on a partly cloudy day. As it runs out of fuel, the star “burps” shells of sooty carbon that escape into space. The carbon was cooked up in the star’s core as a waste product of nuclear fusion. Anyone with a fireplace knows that soot is a nuisance. But carbon ejected into space provides raw material for the formation of future stars, planets, and maybe even life. On Earth, complex biological molecules consist of carbon atoms bonded with other common elements.
ASTRONOMY
International Business Times

Mysterious, 'Larger Than Human' Deep-Sea Creature Leaves Experts Baffled [Watch]

A mysterious and massive squid-like creature has been found in the Northern Red Sea, leaving marine biologists baffled. The scientists of the OceanX team were exploring a shipwreck in October when they came across the sea creature, which appeared to be larger than a human, swimming in the Red Sea, some 2,800 feet below the surface.
WILDLIFE
healththoroughfare.com

Startling Theory Emerges: the Big Bang and Time Might Be Nothing But Illusions

The Big Bang Theory is generally accepted as the right variant that explains how the Universe was born. Across history, physicists had brought an entirely new perspective on time than the one that most people have. Time is not just an abstract idea for measuring certain events and periods. The mere existence of time had a beginning, and it appeared along with the Big Bang itself. Or at least, that’s what many scientists believe.
ASTRONOMY
Fox News

Large solar flare expected to hit Earth today

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for the northern hemisphere for Monday. On Saturday, a large solar flare was detected coming off the sun. The flare - officially known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) - was observed on the side of the sun directly facing Earth and comes as we enter a period of increased solar activity, according to Sky News.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy