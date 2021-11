Ann Arbor, October 27, 2021 – A new analysis finds US states that prevented utilities from turning off water service to households that were behind on their payments during the COVID-19 pandemic experienced significantly lower rates of infection and death from the pandemic while the moratoria were in effect. The study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, published by Elsevier, underscores the importance of water equity and the need for government actions to create more uniform protections from water shutoff across all states.

