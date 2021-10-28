CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
YPCCC releases report indicating increasing interest in climate policy amongst American voters

By Hamera Shabbir
Yale Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yale Program on Climate Change Communications, or YPCCC, recently released a “Politics & Global Warming” report, finding that the majority of surveyed Americans support expanded climate policy action. The YPCCC’s bi-annual “Politics & Global Warming” report surveyed 1,006 Americans — 898 of whom are registered voters — in...

marylandmatters.org

Opinion: More Than 500 State Legislators in 47 States Agree: We Should Strengthen our National Climate Commitments

The writers are members of the Maryland House of Delegates, representing portions of Baltimore and Montgomery counties, respectively. This is a critical week for our future. President Joe Biden is joining leaders from across the world in Glasgow, Scotland for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, to discuss commitments for addressing our climate crisis.
BALTIMORE, MD
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Opinion: American Parking Policy is the Real Socialism

Editor’s note: this article originally appeared on City Observatory and is republished with permission. Florida Senator Marco Rubio has denounced President Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending program as un-American socialism. Rubio claims:. In the end, Americans will reject socialism because it fundamentally runs counter to our way of life. That’s not...
TRAFFIC
washingtonstatewire.com

Q&A: Sen. Reuven Carlyle on climate policy

Sen. Reuven Carlyle chairs the Senate Environment, Energy and Technology and was instrumental in passing a number of climate bills in recent years, including as the prime sponsor of the Climate Commitment Act. Carlyle will be speaking at the UN Climate Change Convention. The Morning Wire: Keeping you informed on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
therevelator.org

Voter Suppression Is the New Climate Denial

When we talk about climate change, the extinction crisis and other environmental threats, the discussion usually focuses on science, national politics and corporate malfeasance. We should also focus on local elections, disinformation and voter disenfranchisement. Here in the United States, ongoing efforts at voter suppression and the slow-moving right-wing coup...
ENVIRONMENT
umb.edu

Lincoln Institute of Land Policy and the Sustainable Solutions Lab Release Working Paper on the Climate and Housing Crisis

One of the challenges is that housing advocates and climate advocates are not talking to each other enough. Although unaffordable housing and climate change adversely affect the lives of Boston area residents, especially those of low- and moderate-income people and people of color, there isn’t an established body of academic research, municipal plans, or an advocacy agenda that addresses these crises systematically and simultaneously.
BOSTON, MA
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli State Comptroller releases report criticizing climate change preparedness

Israeli State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman published a scathing report on Tuesday concerning Israel’s preparations for hazards related to climate change. According to a report by Kan news, Englman’s report, published on the eve of the Glasgow Climate Summit, concluded that Israel has failed to limit its pollution levels and has inadequately planned for the challenges posed by long-term climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
etftrends.com

The State of U.S. Policy Heading Into the U.N. Climate Summit

The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, coined COP26, begins Sunday, October 31st and runs until November 12th in Glasgow, Scotland. The summit was originally meant to take place last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays. The global climate summit meets every five years and was enacted after the...
U.S. POLITICS
Michigan Daily

Voter turnout among college-aged populations increased from 2016 to 2020, public policy professors find

The University of Michigan’s Ford School of Public Policy hosted a virtual panel discussion on the increase in college-aged students voting, titled “The politics of university student voting,” on Thursday afternoon. Susan Jekielek, an associate research scientist at the Inter-university Consortium for Political and Social Research, moderated the discussion and...
COLLEGES
GovExec.com

Pentagon Will Add a Climate-Policy Czar

The Pentagon will reorganize its policy shop to elevate the mission of combating and responding to climate change, the department’s policy chief said Friday. While the Defense Department has done a lot to prioritize climate change throughout the organization, including at the service secretary level, Colin Kahl, the defense undersecretary for policy, said that the organization he oversees is “one place where we haven't done enough frankly.”
ADVOCACY
abc27 News

Biden’s climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

The Biden administration on Tuesday launched a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide. The plan was announced as President Joe Biden wraps up a two-day appearance at a United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Biden pledged […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Tulsa World

Columnist: America's incoherent energy-climate policies

U.S. energy policy has often been inconsistent; sometimes incoherent. Richard Nixon wanted the U.S. to produce more oil and gas. But he employed price controls to keep the price of energy low — guaranteeing that U.S. production would fall. Jimmy Carter set a goal for solar to provide 20% of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
One Green Planet

Democrats Grill Big Oil Over Climate Policies

Democrats grilled Big Oil on its role in lobbying against historic funding to mitigate climate change. As well as its role in other harmful climate policies. The US is just on the brink of passing an ambitious legislation that would help us to reverse the climate crisis that we are currently in. Putting into place better policies to protect the climate and reduce climate change.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nature.com

Reframing incentives for climate policy action

A key aim of climate policy is to progressively substitute renewables and energy efficiency for fossil fuel use. The associated rapid depreciation and replacement of fossil-fuel-related physical and natural capital entail a profound reorganization of industry value chains, international trade and geopolitics. Here we present evidence confirming that the transformation of energy systems is well under way, and we explore the economic and strategic implications of the emerging energy geography. We show specifically that, given the economic implications of the ongoing energy transformation, the framing of climate policy as economically detrimental to those pursuing it is a poor description of strategic incentives. Instead, a new climate policy incentives configuration emerges in which fossil fuel importers are better off decarbonizing, competitive fossil fuel exporters are better off flooding markets and uncompetitive fossil fuel producers-rather than benefitting from 'free-riding'-suffer from their exposure to stranded assets and lack of investment in decarbonization technologies.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

What climate policies would Americans support?

At the U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, President Biden has been presenting the world with the ambitious steps the United States plans to take to reach its Paris agreement goals. His administration has been trying to move climate provisions through the Build Back Better package as part of this effort. Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has been pushing back against these climate provisions, citing the consequences to his coal-producing state, while Republicans are united in opposing the package.
ENVIRONMENT

