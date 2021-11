Two straight wins for the Whitley County Lady Colonels has them headed to the finals of the 13th Region Tournament the second consecutive year. The Lady Colonels knocked off Jackson County last Friday, before defeating the Bell County Lady Bobcats in three straight sets on Monday night. David Halcomb’s team has been playing well as of late, winning eight of their past 10 matches and are excited to extend their season to at least one more.

BELL COUNTY, KY ・ 9 DAYS AGO