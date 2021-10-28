Inaugural battle of Mt. Juliet one highlight of Week 11

Lebanon and Green Hill have region championships in the bank.

Watertown and Friendship Christian could give Wilson County a total of four champions by Saturday morning. Mt. Juliet will play next week on the road while Wilson Central is fighting for its playoff life.

But what makes this Week 11 historic is the inaugural meeting of city-rivals Green Hill and Mt. Juliet at the Golden Bears’ Elzie Patton Stadium/Mel Brown Athletic Complex.

Green Hill at Mt. JulietAmazingly, this game has relatively little bearing on the Region 5-5A playoff race. The 8-1 Hawks are locked in as the No.1 seed. The 6-3 Golden Bears will be either third or fourth, depending not on this game but Wilson Central’s contest against Hillsboro which will determine the final postseason participant. More on that later. This allows the Hawks and Golden Bears to focus on this budding rivalry for its sake without playoff pressure.

“What worries me the most is getting out of the game injury free going into the playoffs,” Green Hill coach Josh Crouch said. “I know there’s going to be a little bit of chippiness on both sides. Coming out of this healthy, whether we win or lose, is the biggest thing for me.

“We have done a fabulous job all year. There are only eight region champions in 5A and we’re one of them. But a lot of people will judge us on this game Friday… Our kids are playing loose and not having that extra weight trying to play the game to be region champions, but we still have to play really, really well to have the respect we want to have… We’ll be judged by these (MJ) games as long as we’re a school.”

“For the community, it’s a fun game,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said. “What it comes down to is we’ll line up and kick off and the better team will win.”

And whether the Bears finish third or fourth doesn’t really matter here, except the third-place team may be going to Green Hill in the second round after a trip to Columbia. The No. 4 team will go to Page. On the flip side, this week’s Franklin County-Nolensville loser will come to Green Hill with the winner going to Station Camp.

“One score separated them in the fourth quarter,” Perry said of the Lions and Patriots, noting this is different from past years when Mt. Juliet was trying not to face Oakland in the first round. “Their region is a lot like ours. All of them are good. You could make a Round 1 exit as easily as you could make it to the semifinals.”

Mt. Juliet is trying to break a three-game winning streak after a 6-0 start had the Golden Bears ranked No. 1 in the 5A Associated Press poll. MJ went 10 quarters without an offensive touchdown before breaking through in the fourth against Hillsboro last week.

“When you have a young team that’s also getting people back from injury and eligibility, getting better has to be your focus,” Perry said. “The biggest positive about the last three games they’ve been to good teams (Station Camp, Lebanon and Hillsboro).”

Crouch said the Bears are still a good team on both sides of the ball.

“They’ve always had a really good defense since (coordinator) Greg (Abner) has been there,” Crouch said. “(Offensive coordinator) Zach (White) can score points at anytime. They’ve had some unfortunate things happen lately. But they have playmakers all over the place.

“(Running back/quarterback) Griffin Throneberry is one of the best playmakers in the state. They can score 50 points any Friday night.”

Green Hill’s offensive balance impressed Perry, and not just run and pass, but inside and outside.

“The offense starts with the quarterback (Cade Mahoney),” Perry said. “He does a really good job with read progressions and getting the ball to their playmakers.

“(Running back Brax) Lamberth’s really impressive with his style of running… He hits the hole running or he makes his own. He finishes his runs. (Receiver/returner) Kaleb Carver produces points on offense. He produces even more points with his return ability.”

Both teams run 3-3 stack defenses. Perry said Green Hill has learned to adjust as teams use alignments to get them out of the stack.

“They’re not out of position,” Perry said. “They’ve gotten lined up correctly.

“They’re very competitive. They do a good job of getting the ball out at the end of runs. You can tell it’s something that’s been coached.”

Hillsboro at Wilson CentralThere are several scenarios out there this week, but they all lead to this — the winner of this game will play next week and the loser won’t. The 5-4 (2-3 region) Wildcats would finish fourth and Mt. Juliet third based on the Golden Bears owning the tiebreaker. A win for the 3-6 (3-2) Burros would put them in third place based on their win at Mt. Juliet last week and the Golden Bears fourth with the Wildcats out based on the tiebreaker.

“It’s a playoff game for us,” Wildcats coach Brad Dedman said. “We got to take care of business.”

The Burros, who were winless when they came within a minute to knocking off Green Hill, are explosive on offense.

“They got some good athletes who can go get the ball,” Dedman said. “(SEC-recruit Mikeece Jones) is as good as any receiver we’ve seen all year long. He attacks the football in the air as good as anyone.”

Then there are running backs Robert Browning, Kantreze Vaughn and Traveon Gentry.

“We’ve got to read our keys and go to the football. We got to fly around to the football. We cant’t miss tackles on this group.”

Hillsboro runs a 50-front, or 3-4, defense with the nose sliding over to cover one A-gap (between the center and guard) and the linebackers filling the other.

“They’ve gotten better as the year’s gone along,” Dedman said of the Burros, who began the year 0-6 before their current three-game run. “They’ve cut back on what they’ve been doing and gotten better by getting simpler.”

Keys to the game?

“Ball security is going to be huge,” Dedman said. “We’ve got to be disciplined, to control the line of scrimmage. Clock management is going to be huge. We’ve got to tackle.

“We can’t miss tackles. If we can tackle and create turnovers, that will be even better.

“If we come ready to play, we’ll give it our best shot. Our guys have played hard in every game and I don’t expect this to be different. We got to put all three phases together.”

Watertown at Trousdale CountyThis game will decide first and second in Region 4-4A. It’s immediate impact will be for bragging rights as Watertown seeks a fourth straight championship. It’s other impact will be felt further down the road as the winner will get to stay home longer in the playoffs and host a potential rematch.

Trousdale, which has a COVID no-contest, is 8-0 while Watertown is 6-3. Both are 4-0 in the league and will host first-round games next week. The Yellow Jackets will be without quarterback Kobyn Calhoun, who was injured and ruled out for the season during their last game two weeks ago.

“It’s probably going to be one of the Burnley (Keenan or Kane) twins (at quarterback),” Watertown coach Gavin Webster said. “It could be someone else, but that’s what we’re anticipating.”

But in Trousdale County’s wing-T offense, quarterback doesn’t require someone who can throw the football 50 yards downfield like many other offenses do these days.

“They’re primarily run, anyway,” Webster said. “They will try to throw a little more with (Calhoun) in there. (But) that’s not what they do well. They run the football well.”

Bryson Claiborne and Xavier Harper are two of Trousdale’s key runners in an offense which traditionally rotates several.

“They’re trying to hit you with jest and traps, off tackle with the fullback or power,” Webster said. “They’ve got about three guys they’re going to spread it around with.”

As always, Trousdale will run a 50 defense.

“They’re physical,” said Webster, whose Purple Tigers have beaten the Yellow Jackets three straight regular seasons and five times total (including three on the Creekbank) in his 16 seasons as Watertown head coach.

“Defensively, the key is going to get lined up and tackle, create some turnovers,” Webster said. “Offensively, it’s about execution. You want to win the trenches on both sides. We want to execute on offense and win the line and we should be fine.

“We just got to take care of ourselves and execute on both sides of the football. In games like this, it often comes down to 2 or 3 plays — win or lose.”

The loser will host Tyner next week while the winner will get the Polk County-Bledsoe County winner next week.

Friendship Christian at Middle Tennessee ChristianThe East Region standings have Middle Tennessee Christian at 3-0, King’s Academy 3-1 (and finished with its region schedule) and Friendship 2-1. All are 6-3 for the season. It boils down to this, an FCS win and a King’s loss at non-region Notre Dame would give the Commanders the championship and a first-round bye. An FCS win and King’s win would make the Commanders second while a loss to MTCS would make the Big Green third, but still at home next week.

“We can only control what we do,” Commander coach John McNeal said. “Outside of that, we take care of our business and whatever else happens happens.”

What the Commanders will try to control is an MTCS offense which has made adjustment from the spread to a ground-based unbalanced (like shifting a tackle over next to the other tackle) attack under first-year coach Kolby Tackett.

“They’ve been playing well,” McNeal said of the Cougars. “They’ve got some athletes.

“They’ve adjusted to the new coach and the things he wanted to do. The quarterback (Aden Hooper) had to buy into it because he’s a gun (QB), wanted to throw it.

“They’re still going to throw it… But they’re more wanting to run it and hope to hit you with a pass.”

MTCS runs an odd front, McNeal said.

Lebanon at Warren CountyWhile other teams are battling for something, the Blue Devils can breathe easy, knowing the playoffs will come to them next week.

“It’s definitely a good spot to be in, especially with the weather coming in, a lot different than past years, for sure,” said Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry, whose Blue Devils are aiming for their first 9-1 regular season since 1993 and first nine-win season overall since the 2004 team got its ninth win in the playoffs.

Coming off a bye week, the Blue Devils struggled offensively in a 14-0 win over Gallatin last week.

“There was a little rust there,” Gentry said. “It was hard to get any momentum. (The Green Wave) had as much to do with it as we did.

“We want to be more efficient offensively. We want to play good football, come out healthy, get up enough to get backups some reps in case we might need them in the future. Health is especially important, especially in key spots.”

Warren County is 1-6 for the season. But at 1-2 in Region 3-6A, the Pioneers are assured a playoff spot due to their win over Cookeville, though they’ll probably be headed for top-ranked Oakland next week.

Gentry said the Pioneers run a mix of wing-T and spread with a run option, not unlike Gallatin’s attack. They line up in a 4-2-5 defense.

“Will play zone and man coverage, not blitz as much,” Gentry said of Warren County’s defense. “Some bigger guys up front, two good linebackers and some speed in the secondary.”

Clarksville Academy at Mt. Juliet ChristianThe Saints and Cougars will hang it up after this Senior Night game at Ed Suey Field as MJCA honors its eight seniors. CA is 5-4 and Mt. Juliet Christian 2-7, but both are 0-4 in Middle Region play. This is a relatively rare opportunity for a team to end its season with a win as all playoff teams except the champion finish with a loss.

“Just like in the NFL, every win’s important,” MJCA coach Dan Davis said. “Every win means something.

“The first win is as important as the last win. When you win, it’s easier to get more people to buy in to build on.”

Offense was not an issue for Clarksville Academy in a 62-60 loss to Columbia Academy last week.

“They’re a spread team,” Davis said of the Cougars. “They prefer to throw it. But they will run it some.

“They have a couple of good playmakers. They’re a big play-type team. That’s how they score — on big plays.”

The same could be said of the Saints when they’re healthy.

“Got to make plays on defense and execute on offense,” Davis said. “We can put points on the board. We just got to play our brand of football and put points on the board.”