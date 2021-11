As I stood three people back in line at a Starbucks inside a local Hy-Vee store yesterday, I could sense the frustration brewing...sorry had to...on the barista's face. Once it was my turn at the counter, she apologized and took my order. Small Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew in case you were wondering. I asked her if she normally worked alone during such a peak time. Her answer was 'no', but they were short-staffed. Starbucks isn't the only place finding it hard to find dependable employees, but the company announced steps they plan on taking to bring in more workers.

LINN COUNTY, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO