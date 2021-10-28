CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

She asked to bring oxygen to work; employer fired her instead

restorationnewsmedia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINSTON-SALEM — A woman who was fired after asking to bring...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfxrtv.com

Woman fired after asking to bring oxygen to work in North Carolina will be paid thousands

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A woman who was fired after asking to bring an oxygen tank to work to help her breathe will get $25,000 in a federal settlement. TriMark Foodcraft also agreed to train its staff on what qualifies as a reasonable accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act as part of a two-year consent decree, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Independent

Man attacks McDonald’s employees and smashes Covid barrier after being told to wear mask

An angry customer in Sydney smashed a Covid-19 barrier at a McDonald’s outlet last week after being asked by the cashier to wear a face mask. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Sydney came out of over 100 days of Covid lockdown last month, but face masks are still mandatory indoors. All people in the state of New South Wales over the age of 12 are required to wear a face mask in an indoor area of premises other than a place of residence.In the video, believed to have been filmed at the eatery on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MarketRealist

Elon Musk Reportedly Fired His Assistant After She Asked for a Raise

After biographer Ashlee Vance released Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for A Fantastic Future in 2015, readers wanted to know: Did Elon Musk actually fire Mary Beth Brown, his longtime assistant, after taking on her responsibilities for two weeks in a test of her usefulness? The Tesla CEO, for the record, says the anecdote is “bogus.” In the book, Vance described Musk and Brown as the real-life Tony Stark and Pepper Potts, namedropping Marvel’s Iron Man and his invaluable assistant.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxygen Tank#The Wilson Times
Parents Magazine

Mom Asks Reddit if She's Wrong For Faking to Be Asleep to Force Her Husband to Take Care of the Baby

It's 1000 percent possible that nightly wake-ups and feedings are the worst part of the newborn stage. (Not that sleep regression is welcome at any stage of development.) The reason for those nightly disruptions varies. But the exhaustion of waking up to support your child when all you want is a good night's rest can awaken the beast in any parent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
B93

My Boyfriends Parents Want Us To Stay In Guest Room Together And I Don’t

Leo and Rebecca Buzz Question - Going to my boyfriends PARENTS house out of town for Thanksgiving holiday. First time meeting them. And How's this for a switch. They have 1 guestroom and INSIST we stay in the room together. I'm the one who has a problem with staying the room with my boyfriend. I just feel it's disrespectful to do it and not comfortable doing it. I don't want to make noise, but....How should we handle this?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Independent

McDonald’s CEO accused of sending racist text message about murdered teenagers

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski is under fire after he allegedly blamed the parents of two murder victims in a text message to Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot.McDonald’s employees and activists have said that the text messages are inherently racist and exposes the company’s ecosystem.The text message exchange between the duo was unearthed by a Chicago activist under a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, reported WBEZ.In the messages from 19 April, Mr Kempczinski referred to the shootings of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams and 13-year-old Adam Toledo to Ms Lightfoot and said: “P.s. tragic shootings in last week, both at our restaurant yesterday...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Family had to say goodbye to child battling suspected hospital bug, inquiry told

The Scottish Hospitals Inquiry is investigating the construction of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus in Glasgow. A father has told how his family were called in around four times to say a final goodbye to his cancer patient daughter as she fought an infection he suspects was linked to the hospital environment.
HEALTH
Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie Most Likely Eaten By 'Alligators, 'Crabs' & Other Animals In Swamp, Explaining Skeletal Remains Claims Retired Cop

Brian Laundrie was most likely ripped apart by "alligators," "crabs," "fish," and other swamp life, which explains why his remains were in a skeletal state, claims retired NYPD commander Tom Joyce. Article continues below advertisement. He believes the 23-year-old fugitive's remains suffered "a lot of post mortem predation." "If the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fresno Bee

Worker who needed oxygen tank was fired, NC suit says. Now company owes her $25,000

A North Carolina company that distributes commercial-grade restaurant equipment will pay a former employee $25,000 to settle allegations it violated federal anti-discrimination laws. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which is tasked with safeguarding and enforcing anti-discrimination laws in the workplace, sued Winston-Salem-based TriMark Foodcraft last year on behalf of Jean...
BUSINESS
restorationnewsmedia.com

Officials sowed seeds of mask resistance

Early in the pandemic, health authorities pointedly told Americans, “Don’t wear masks.” Some even sa... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
PUBLIC HEALTH
restorationnewsmedia.com

Tiny house an option for downsizing seniors

Carol Ellis shows the kitchen, the living room, the master bedroom and bath of her new 515-square-fo... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy