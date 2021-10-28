She asked to bring oxygen to work; employer fired her instead

After biographer Ashlee Vance released Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for A Fantastic Future in 2015, readers wanted to know: Did Elon Musk actually fire Mary Beth Brown, his longtime assistant, after taking on her responsibilities for two weeks in a test of her usefulness? The Tesla CEO, for the record, says the anecdote is “bogus.” In the book, Vance described Musk and Brown as the real-life Tony Stark and Pepper Potts, namedropping Marvel’s Iron Man and his invaluable assistant.
