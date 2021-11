At about 1:30 pm Monday Magnolia Firefighters were dispatched to assist Plantersville Fire Department with an 18-wheeler crash on FM 1774 at County Road 207, several miles north of SH 105. A Williams Brothers dump truck was hauling a load of rock from the Magnolia area to Huntsville for the continued expansion of I-45 through Walker County. As the driver approached the curve at County Road 207 he realized he was traveling too fast. After putting down close to 100-yards of skid he crashed into the trees. The driver had minor injuries. Crews from HAZMAT International were called in to pump the diesel tanks out. Three heavy-duty wreckers then spent until midnight removing the 18-wheeler and loading it on a flatbed. Plantersville Fire Department and Grimes County Precinct 2 Constables Office closed the road from about 7 pm until just after midnight.

MAGNOLIA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO