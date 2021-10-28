CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cold front could bring high winds, rain

By Bernie Delinski Staff Writer
Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wind advisory, rainy conditions and temperatures that won't get out of the 50s...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Get Out
Palm Beach Interactive

Cold front and king tides could bring flooding before drier, cooler weather

A new moon's king tides and a soggy cold front could conspire Friday to overwhelm storm drains and overtop boat docks ahead of a push of drier air for the weekend. The tandem irritations, which could include scattered thunderstorms, triggered a coastal flood alert for Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties through Saturday afternoon.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
fox2detroit.com

Another cold day Thursday before temperatures shift up next week

It is, yet again, a day for the winter jackets with temperatures starting in the 30s and floating into the 40s by afternoon. Rain chances are limited but there are a few light showers with wet snowflakes mixing in this morning. Most of the day will be dry with skies...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy