Cold front could bring high winds, rain

El Paso had a breezy to windy Wednesday overnight going into Thursday morning as a cold front moves through the area. This is expected to result in a cold start to Thursday morning with much calmer winds Thursday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to quickly rebound to the 80s this weekend...
A new moon's king tides and a soggy cold front could conspire Friday to overwhelm storm drains and overtop boat docks ahead of a push of drier air for the weekend. The tandem irritations, which could include scattered thunderstorms, triggered a coastal flood alert for Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties through Saturday afternoon.
It is, yet again, a day for the winter jackets with temperatures starting in the 30s and floating into the 40s by afternoon. Rain chances are limited but there are a few light showers with wet snowflakes mixing in this morning. Most of the day will be dry with skies...
