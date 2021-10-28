CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Star Trek: Prodigy online from anywhere now

By Daniel Pateman
TechRadar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis new show from Paramount Plus promises to go where no Star Trek animated series has gone before. Devised for a younger audience, this cinematic adventure series will be the first in the franchise rendered using CGI and 3D modelling. Below we’ll explain how to watch Star Trek: Prodigy online from...

www.techradar.com

IGN

How Captain Janeway Came Back for a New Star Trek With Prodigy

The new animated series Star Trek: Prodigy features the return of Kate Mulgrew as Captain Kathryn Janeway... or more specifically, Hologram Kathryn Janeway, the guiding force aboard the show's starship, the USS Protostar. But how exactly did Mulgrew wind up coming back to the Star Trek world to reprise her most famous character? We spoke to the Star Trek: Prodigy cast about their new characters, including Mulgrew and her co-stars Brett Gray (Dal), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), and Ella Purnell (Gwyn), plus executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman and director and co-executive producer Ben Hibon. And of course the biggest question we had about Prodigy, the newest of the many Star Trek shows, was how exactly did Trek mega-producer Alex Kurtzman manage to lure Mulgrew back? And what does it mean for the world of Star Trek: Prodigy and its younger characters. After all, this isn't reqlly Captain Janeway who Mulgrew is playing, but rather a Hologram Janeway based on her Star Trek: Voyager character! The one-hour Star Trek: Prodigy premiere hits on Thursday, Oct. 28, on Paramount+ in the U.S. Prodigy will also be available on Paramount+ in international territories including Latin America, the Nordics, and Australia.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Star Trek: Prodigy cast talks about the Star Trek message

Star Trek: Prodigy hopes to continue the Star Trek message. Star Trek’s newest shows, Strange New Worlds and Prodigy seem to be the start of something new for the ViacomCBS brand. After going “darker” and losing the Star Trek message with shows like Lower Decks, Picard, and Discovery in an attempt to try out new ideas, they’re going back to that idea with the next crop of new shows.
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Prodigy Creators and Director Discuss the Heart of Trek

On October 28, Paramount+, in partnership with Nickelodeon, will launch Star Trek: Prodigy, the first Trek series created specifically for a target audience of young people. This is a show that comes to the table with an exceptional pedigree in creativity. Creators Dan and Kevin Hageman are a powerhouse brother duo with writing credentials for long-running popular animated series such as Netflix's Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia and Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 2

Fugitive Zero explains they are, Medusan, an energy-based lifeform. They are curious about Dal and his hope. Zero explains how he was captured and used to torture prisoners. Zero reveals that they've never been able to read the Diviner's mind but was able to discern the Diviner was searching for something, the Protostar.
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Serves as Entry Point for Newcomers

Star Trek: Prodigy – the 10th series and the third animated series set in the 55-year-old science-fiction franchise – will serve as a gateway for Trek newbies, particularly children to whom it’s geared. “In the pilot, they start in the Delta Quadrant (a largely unexplored region of space). That was...
TV SERIES
trekmovie.com

Interview: ‘Prodigy’ Cast On Learning Lessons From Star Trek… And Hologram Janeway

At New York Comic Con, TrekMovie participated in a series of group interviews with members of the cast and crew of Star Trek: Prodigy. In addition to speaking to Kate Mulgrew and the executive producers, we also spoke to voice actors Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), and Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk). They told us and a handful of other outlets about their views on Star Trek and offered some insights into their characters through their relationships with Hologram Janeway.
TV SERIES
trekcore.com

Watch New Preview Clips from the STAR TREK: PRODIGY Premiere, PLUS: Kate Mulgrew Talks About Returning to Kathryn Janeway

We’re just a few days away from the premiere of Star Trek: Prodigy, and during yesterday’s Sunday NFL coverage, CBS released two new clips from the upcoming series debut. The first clip from “Lost & Found” features purple teenager Dal (Brett Gray) trying to make his escape from the Tars Lemora mining asteroid, where he and the other members of the Star Trek: Prodigy cast begin their adventure — as he races towards (hopeful) freedom, he’s watched by The Diviner (John Noble), the overlord of the prison colony.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fangirlish.com

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Roundtable Interview: Kate Mulgrew

We’ve got a short break between Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Prodigy, but that doesn’t mean we’re slacking off. I was fortunate to join a group of journalists in a roundtable discussion with the cast and showrunners of Star Trek: Prodigy. It was an absolute treat to get to meet them and ask some questions about Prodigy, especially getting to interview my Captain, Kate Mulgrew.
TV SERIES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Worth Watching: ‘Shadows’ in Mourning, A ‘Ghosts’ Halloween, ‘Star Trek: Prodigy,’ A New ‘Love Life,’ ‘Long Call’ on BritBox

An eventful season finale of the brilliant vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows shakes up the supernatural homestead with the specter of loss. CBS’ bright new comedy Ghosts sends up Halloween. The Star Trek franchise spins off an animated series for younger audiences with Prodigy, a collaboration with Nickelodeon’s animation studio. The HBO Max romantic dramedy Love Life returns with a new protagonist seeking connection. BritBox offers an engrossing four-part mystery, The Long Call, based on an Ann Cleeves novel.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Star Trek: Prodigy, Selena + Chef Season 3

You want something to watch tonight, we've got suggestions of what to watch tonight. That's how this relationship works. We give, you take. And we're happy with that. The best shows and movies to watch tonight include HBO Max's Love Life Season 2, which sees The Good Place's William Jackson Harper on the lookout for romance after Anna Kendrick was the lead in the anthology's first season, and Season 3 of Selena + Chef, also on HBO Max, in which Selena Gomez cooks a dish with the help of a famous chef over videoconferencing. It's much more charming than it sounds, and Selena is always a candidate to hurt herself (she draws blood in the Season 3 trailer) or set her house on fire. There's also the premiere of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Prodigy, an animated series that brings the franchise to younger audiences. Looking ahead in the week, Netflix's Colin in Black and White, a coming-of-age story blanketed in social justice, premieres tomorrow, and Apple TV+ hopes Squid Game's popularity translates to its creepy Korean drama Dr. Brain.
NFL
Washington Post

What to watch on Thursday: ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ on Paramount Plus

The Harper House (Paramount Plus) Debbie goes on an enlightening trip with Daddy Dan and Brenna to commemorate her mother’s passing; Freddie plots to impress Gbenge, forcing Tonya, Ollie and Todd to help him. The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV Plus) Politicians absolutely love praising working-class Americans, but have...
TV SERIES
Michigan Daily

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ proves how shared experience brings us together

Released as part of the expanded Star Trek Universe, Paramount Plus’s new animated series “Star Trek: Prodigy” is completely different from its predecessors. The hour-long pilot introduces us to our core characters Dal (Brett Gray, “On My Block”), the only one who speaks English as a first language; Zero (Angus Imrie, “War of the Worlds”), a fugitive on the run; Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui, “Doug Unplugs”); Jankom Pog (Jason Mantzoukas, “Big Mouth”); and an alien version of a pet dog, Murf (Dee Bradley Baker, “The Patrick Star Show”). Deeper into the episode, we realize that this diverse group of species was taken from their homes and trapped on a distant mining asteroid with Tars Lamora, overseen by The Diviner (John Noble, “Home Invasion”) and his ruthless enforcer Drednok (Jimmi Simpson, “Night of the Animated Dead”), exploiting them in search of the famous U.S.S. Protostar starship. When Dal and Rok-Tahk accidentally stumble upon the ship, the group of misfits must learn to work together in order to escape The Diviner and begin a new journey through space.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Netflix Live-Action Series Casts Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai

Daniel Dae Kim is joining the “Avatar: The Last Airbender” live-action series at Netflix, Variety has confirmed. He will appear in the role of Fire Lord Ozai. The character is described as the ruthlessly-driven leader of the Fire Nation who demands everyone live up to his impossible standards, especially his teen son, Prince Zuko. Ozai’s drive to conquer and unite the world under firebender rule is a family burden — he believes that it’s his destiny to finish a war started by his ancestors. The character was voiced by Mark Hamill in the animated series. Kim joins previously announced series stars Gordon...
TV SERIES
TechRadar

The best streaming VPN for 2021

In addition to their primary use as online security software, VPNs have emerged as fantastic tools for people who love streaming catch-up TV and live events online. That's because streaming VPNs allow you to redirect all your internet traffic through a safe server that's in an entirely different country to where you are. That comes in really handy if you're on holiday or working abroad and find that geo-restrictions are stopping you from watching your favorite content like you would back at home. Flick on a VPN, connect to a server in your own country and hey presto... you'll be streaming just like you were back on your own sofa.
TECHNOLOGY
CBS Seattle

Brett Gray And Ella Purnell Call It A ‘Huge Privilege’ To Join ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ On Paramount+

(CBS) – Star Trek: Prodigy is set to go where no Star Trek series has gone before as the first entry in the Star Trek franchise designed for kids! This animated Paramount+ original follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek Franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the...
TV SERIES
Game Informer Online

Win an Alienware Laptop from Star Trek Online!

We’re teaming up with Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios on an exclusive sweepstakes for Reflections, a brand-new update for the free-to-play MMORPG, Star Trek Online. The game’s latest season brings players back to the Mirror Universe, where they will team up with Admiral Leeta (voiced by Chase Masterson from Deep Space Nine).
VIDEO GAMES
aiptcomics

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ episode 3 review: First lessons from Captain Janeway

The Star Trek: Prodigy season premiere introduced us to the new and young crew of the USS Protostar. They are a rag tag group consisting of various alien species and the one thing they share is a strong desire to escape the mining asteroid of Tars Lamora. Though none of them have any experience piloting a ship, a holographic AI of Captain Janeway appears to help them out, which they’ll need since they are being pursued by the villain, the Diviner, and his enforcer, Drednok.
TV SERIES

