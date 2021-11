Mark Menn first saw the flyer stapled to the large pecan trees that shade his apartment building. “NOTICE OF FILING OF APPLICATION FOR REZONING,” it read. “‘Have you seen this?” Menn, a 30-year resident, asked his neighbors. Many had not. When residents called the phone number on the notice, a city staffer explained the situation: The owner aimed to rezone the property in the hopes of developing a 90-foot-tall, 215-unit apartment complex.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO