Pilates Fitness

Robbie Raugh, fitness and wellness expert says people are always asking her what she eats for breakfast to be fit and healthy and have energy. What she does first when she wakes up in the morning is drink a glass of water. She says you need water to rehydrate, and you want to eat breakfast because you want to break the fast. Robbie says you need that fuel in the morning to fuel and feed our body. Robbie shows us some of the tasty, healthy things she likes to have for breakfast.
With the beginning of fall, it's easier to take advantage of outdoor exercise with the cooler air and low humidity. You also get to enjoy the fall colors, pumpkins, and the brisk morning temperatures.
This class focuses on strength, balance, cardio, core, and range of motion. Saturday class added! You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. No class September 6 or October 7. Limit 35. Meets in Room 105.
If you’ve ever tried doing endless sit-ups but haven’t seen results, you’re going to LOVE Pilates and the amazing results and strong core this well-rounded exercise provides. To make sure you are getting the most our of your workout and properly engaging your core, check out this new, quick Pilates...
Pilates is a great workout for everyone, especially beginners! Instructor and owner of Speir Pilates Andrea Speir joins The Doctors to share why Pilates is a favorite amongst celebrities, demonstrating that it works all of the smaller muscles and it’s great for deeply activating your core.
A good fitness plan will take into account that a well-rounded diet supports the best exercise routines. You should know that there is more to muscle building than what you do in the gym, as nutrition plays a crucial part as well. You may not be able to focus on executing your moves if you don’t properly eat. A good diet allows you to have the energy needed for workouts and will enable you to attain all of your desired fitness goals.
Pilates instructor Andrea Speir, owner of Speir Pilates, shows The Doctors 3 moves that you can do at home on a mat with a ball. She takes psychiatrist Dr. Ish Major through the swan, side sit-ups and hamstring curls.
ONGOING, 11-11:55 a.m., Tuesday and Thursday. Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. F.L.Y. stands for Functional Living Yoga. Experience the beauty of yoga and meditation while seated and standing with a chair for support. ONGOING, 7-7:50 a.m., Mondays. Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Ave., Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org. This...
26135 Carmel Rancho Blvd., Carmel 250-7336, cyclebar.com/location/carmel-rancho. Carmel Valley CycleBar opened in 2018 and has devoted fans in the area. CycleBar is a franchise built around the concept of indoor cycling that grew in popularity within the last 30 years. Its mission has been to create a fun and accessible experience for riders of all ages and fitness levels fueled with amazing music in a “state-of-the-art CycleTheatre and delivering concierge-level service and an exhilarating experience that goes far beyond a great cardio fitness workout.” CycleBar Carmel Valley promises more than a ride – it can be a journey of self-discovery.
Club Pilates has officially opened its doors in Belterra, celebrating with a ribboncutting ceremony co-hosted by the Dripping Springs Chamber
This is a circuit class with interval training. We will use various types of equipment for a total body workout. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. Limit 20. Meets in room 204. For ages 60+.
The thought of jumping rope may take you back to elementary days of recess on the playground. Or, perhaps you picture Sylvester Stallone as the iconic Rocky Balboa, training for his next boxing match. Either way, for pleasure or for purpose, the act of jumping rope offers many health benefits and even dates back to ancient Egyptians who hopped over vines and bamboo.
Here is a table that turns into a fitness training system for over 30 exercises at home or in your backyard. The FLEXELL by LeGanz is a set of 3-in-1 parallettes that you can use for a full body workout. You can use them with elastic bands to work more muscles in your body.
When it comes to staying active and living healthy, Tinley Fitness has you covered. “As a community center, we pride ourselves in offering opportunities for all ages in the world of health and fitness,” said Jennifer Williams, fitness center manager. “Whether it’s running, biking, swimming, group exercise or shooting hoops, everyone can find something to appease their appetite for being fit and staying healthy.”
As college students it can be difficult to find time to cook food with a busy schedule. However, dining hall food can get old very fast when it is all a student eats. The food in a dining hall is also not always the healthiest, although there are some healthy options.
Welcome to Fast-Track Fitness! This 28-day program is designed for women on the go who want to look and feel stronger, leaner, and more confident in their bodies. Chady Dunmore will coach you through quick and effective workouts using minimal equipment, and help you build a habit of exercise and healthy eating that will set you up for life.
As people age, the amount of exercise they should be doing changes. Generally, people can do three main types of exercises to stay active and healthy: aerobic activity, resistance training, and flexibility. Increasing aerobic capacity is a great way to keep the heart healthy as it gets stronger with age....
* MONDAY - - 6-7pm: Yoga & Pilates-based workout. A beginners - intermediate - advanced Yoga & Pilates-based workout. Aimed to improve posture, strength, flexibility, stamina & balance, and help calm and focus the mind. Mixed session. Price: £7.50. Beginners/newcomers are welcome. We can accommodate for pregnant/post-natal ladies within this...
