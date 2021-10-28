CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India rejects net zero carbon emissions target ahead of COP26

By Axios
 7 days ago
India's top environmental official on Wednesday dismissed calls to set forth a net zero carbon emissions target, arguing such goals were not the solution to the climate crisis, Reuters reports. Why it matters: India is the third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases after the U.S. and China. India's environment secretary...

Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
MarketWatch

Biden will attack methane by several means after groups say that’s the surest way to keep to 1.5 degrees warming

The Biden administration is advancing plans to cut methane emissions sharply by the end of the decade, using tougher proposed Environmental Protection Agency regulations and other efforts to hit the mark, it said Tuesday, in a move that will frustrate an oil and gas industry that says it's been cleaning up its act without a government push.
The Independent

Seventy-five dollar carbon tax could cut emissions by 12%, report says

A 75 dollar (£56) tax per tonne of carbon emitted in rich countries could help push down global emissions by more than 12% – and would pay for itself, a new report has found.The size of the global economy measured in gross domestic product (GDP) would fall by just 1% if carbon was taxed, according to proposals from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).The report, from the World Economic Forum and consultancy PwC found that over the long term, much, if not all, of that drop in GDP would be made up for by avoiding the economic hit from global...
The Atlantic

We’re Heading Straight for a Demi-Armageddon

The COP26 international climate-change negotiations have just begun in Glasgow, Scotland, and the vibes are … ambivalent. The leaders of Russia and China haven’t bothered to attend, but did promise to help end deforestation by 2030—though many observers are skeptical that they will keep their word. In the United States, President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan lost a powerful provision that would have helped convert the nation’s electricity grid to renewable energy, but still includes an unprecedented $555 billion to combat climate change.
TheConversationAU

Australia is about to be hit by a carbon tax whether the prime minister likes it or not, except the proceeds will go overseas

Ten years ago, in the lead-up to Australia’s short-lived carbon price or “carbon tax” (either description is valid), the deepest fear on the part of businesses was that they would lose out to untaxed firms overseas. Instead of buying Australian carbon-taxed products, Australian and export customers would buy untaxed (possibly dirtier) products from somewhere else. It would give late-movers (countries that hadn’t yet adopted a carbon tax) a “free kick” in industries from coal and steel to aluminium to liquefied natural gas to cement, to wine, to meat and dairy products, even to copy paper. It’s why the Gillard government handed out free...
albuquerquenews.net

China cuts down magnesium production, disrupts Europe's car industry

POREG (Policy Research Group) reported that China that manufactures more than 95 per cent of Europe's magnesium requirements, has cut back on production leading to considerable disquiet in the European Union (EU), as magnesium is vital to sectors such as cars, aircraft, and electronics. At the recent EU leaders' summit...
eturbonews.com

Pegasus Airlines: Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050

Pegasus joins the world’s leading airlines in the resolution to achieve “Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050” approved at The International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) 77th Annual General Meeting. With this commitment, which aligns with the target of the Paris Agreement for global warming not to exceed 1.5°C, the aim...
The Weather Channel

India at COP26: Not Likely to Commit for Net Zero Emissions by 2050; Could Choose the Other Way

India has been among the top five emitters of greenhouse gases in the globe for quite some time now. That’s why, even though our per capita emissions remain below the global average, pressure is mounting to cut down the emissions drastically. A lot is at stake for India at the upcoming 26th Conference of Parties or the COP26 in the UK, as it is among the most vulnerable countries to the impacts of changing climate.
The Independent

Cop26 pledges could limit global heating to below 2C for the first time, snap analysis finds

Pledges put forward at the Cop26 climate summit, including a surprise announcement from India, could put the world on track for under 2C of global heating for the first time.While a UN review published ahead of Cop26 found that countries’ climate commitments would cause around 2.7C of global heating, far above the Paris goals, the new assessment says that, if kept, new short and long-term climate promises put forward in recent weeks and during the summit itself could keep temperatures to 1.9C.“We analysed the [climate pledges] of 96 countries, including the very last one that came through, which was...
TIME

India Sets a Surprise Net Zero Goal for 2070

India will reach net zero emissions by 2070, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged Monday in his speech at the opening of the COP26 U.N. climate summit , a target that climate advocates recognized as further off than is ideal but potentially transformative for the world’s third-largest emitter.
Benzinga

Mondelez Commits To 2050 Net Zero Emissions Target

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) has committed to a 2050 target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its full value chain. As part of its commitment, the company has signed the Science-Based Targets Initiative's Business Ambition for 1.5 °C, as per the Paris Agreement. Mondelez International has also joined the...
The Independent

Globe bounces back to nearly 2019 carbon pollution levels

The dramatic drop in carbon dioxide emissions from the pandemic lockdown has pretty much disappeared in a puff of coal-fired smoke, much of it from China a new scientific study found.A group of scientists who track heat-trapping gases that cause climate change said the first nine months of this year put emissions a tad under 2019 levels. They estimate that in 2021 the world will have spewed 36.4 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide, compared to 36.7 billion metric tons two years ago. At the height of the pandemic last year, emissions were down to 34.8 billion metric...
TIME

A Methane Pledge Is the First Good News Out of COP26. Nothing Else Will Be as Easy

Tuesday’s announcement that more than 100 countries have joined a U.S. and E.U.-led coalition to cut 30% of methane emissions by 2030 injected a welcome burst of energy into the COP 26 meetings in Glasgow after Monday’s lackluster launch. Despite the fact that the world’s biggest methane emitters —China, Russia and India, which together contribute 35% of methane emissions—have not signed on, it’s a significant step that could go a long way toward meeting the climate conference’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Methane, which comes from landfills, agriculture and the energy industry, is the second-largest contributor to global warming after carbon dioxide and is responsible for more than a quarter of current global warming, says Ilissa Ocko, senior climate scientist at the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF). “Cutting methane is the fastest, most effective way to slow down warming now.” The pledged reductions alone would slash warming projections by 0.2°C, according to the United Nations Global Methane Assessment .
The Independent

Mayors take message of local action to UN summit

On a train hurtling toward Glasgow the mayors of Seattle and Freetown, Sierra Leone greeted each other like long lost sisters, bonded by years of Zoom calls and collaboration in the fight against climate change.They lead cities on different sides of the economic and climate divide — one in the cool, northwestern corner of the one of the world’s richest nations; the other the capital of an impoverished country in the tropics of west Africa. But Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and her Freetown counterpart, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, are both on the front lines of global warming, working to...
The Independent

Cop26: 40 nations back clean technology plan to help developing world hit net zero

A new plan to help deliver clean and affordable technology across the world by 2030 is being hailed as another Cop26 milestone by Boris Johnson.A total of 40 nations are backing the ‘Glasgow Breakthroughs’, to give developing countries access to the innovation and tools needed to make the shift to net zero carbon emissions.Downing Street believes the initiative can create 20 million new jobs globally and add over $16 trillion to the economies of both emerging and advanced economies.It will cover: clean power, zero emission road vehicles, near-zero emission steel production, low carbon hydrogen and climate-resilient and sustainable agriculture.By...
