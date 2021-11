I remember finally cutting the cord and getting rid of cable TV. Part of the reason I switched to streaming was that it was more cost-effective, and I didn't have to put up with those annoying disputes between networks and providers. I didn't have to worry about losing a channel or network. Or so I thought. The streaming services we got to replace cable are becoming the very thing they took the place of. Prices are going up and now contract disputes are threatening the way we watch TV.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO