Energy Industry

UPDATE 1-China's winter natural gas demand to rise 10% from year earlier

 7 days ago

(add details, background) TIANJIN, China, Oct 28 (Reuters) - China's demand for natural gas is expected to rise to 180 billion cubic meters (bcm) this winter, up 10% from a year earlier, an official at Petro China, the country's top oil and gas producer, said on Thursday. Petrochina has...

Reuters

U.S. shale producers signal more oil coming, as OPEC counts on restraint

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producers' decision this year to resist pumping more oil even as prices surge could be nearing an end, according to company executives. Several major oil companies, including BP Plc (BP.L), Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), are planning to increase output or shale spending next year, undercutting OPEC's tight supply management that has pushed crude oil prices above $80 a barrel as global demand for fuel rebounded more swiftly than many anticipated.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

OPEC+: Global Energy Crisis Isn’t Our Problem

Your problem isn’t our problem was the harsh message delivered by OPEC+ on Thursday at a post-OPEC+ meeting presser. Referring to the energy crisis soaring energy costs, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman argued that “oil is not the problem”. Indeed, the energy crisis began with a natural...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Oil prices fall as industry data shows big build in U.S. inventory

Oil prices fell on Wednesday as industry data pointed to a big build in crude oil and distillate stocks in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, and as pressure mounted on OPEC to increase supply. Brent crude futures fell 2.15%, or $1.82, to $82.90 per barrel, while U.S....
TRAFFIC
#Natural Gas#Gas Pipeline#Central China#Petrochina#Reuters#Petro China#Chongqing Gas Exchange#Lng#The El Nino
OilPrice.com

Average Heating Bills In The U.S. Set To Soar To $746 Per Household

The global energy crisis has sent oil and gas prices into the stratosphere, and consumers are paying the price. The EIA is projecting that this winter, U.S. natural gas will be at the highest average price since the 2005–06 winter average. Natural gas prices in Europe have skyrocketed to five...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

California Looks to Natural Gas to Keep Lights on This Winter

(Reuters) - After years of restricting the growth of fossil fuel infrastructure, California is looking to natural gas for power generation this coming winter after drought and wildfires leave the state with few other options to keep the lights on. California has spent years moving away from fossil fuels to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat firms near nine-year high with supply risks in focus

* Wheat regains ground after easing from Tuesday's nine-year peak * Corn edges higher, soybeans tick down * Attention turning to USDA crop report on Nov. 9 (Updates with European trading; changes dateline, previous CANBERRA) PARIS/CANBERRA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Thursday to stay near a nine-year high as robust demand and concerns about global supplies kept the market underpinned. Corn edged higher while soybeans edged lower. A rebound in crude oil lent some support to U.S. corn, widely used in ethanol, although a rise in the dollar was curbing gains, traders said. Grain markets were also turning their attention to next week's U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly crop estimates for a fresh gauge of supply and demand. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.9% at $7.87-3/4 a bushel as of 1331 GMT. The contract had eased back since reaching the $8 mark for the first time since December 2012 on Tuesday. "The fundamentals remain very sound," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. Wheat contributed to a new 10-year high for global prices of food commodities in October and was expected to fuel record cereal trade this year, the U.N. food agency said. Dry growing conditions for recently sown winter wheat in Russia and Ukraine have added to concerns about supply in top exporting countries following poor spring wheat harvests this year. Wheat has also drawn support from steady import demand, including large tender purchases this week by Saudi Arabia and Egypt. CBOT corn was up 0.7% at $5.68 a bushel, after retreating from Tuesday's 2-1/2-month peak. CBOT soybean futures were down half a cent at $12.43-3/4 a bushel, consolidating below a three-week top set on Tuesday. Expectations that the USDA will increase its U.S. corn and soybean production and yield estimates in its Nov. 9 report were curbing prices. Soybean planting in Brazil was also easing supply concerns in the oilseed market. "Soybean planting in Brazil is proceeding in very good conditions, which makes it possible to envisage a record crop for the country," consultancy Agritel said in a note. Prices at 1331 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 787.75 6.75 0.86 640.50 22.99 CBOT corn 568.00 4.00 0.71 484.00 17.36 CBOT soy 1243.75 -0.50 -0.04 1311.00 -5.13 Paris wheat 291.00 1.50 0.52 192.50 51.17 Paris maize 235.00 15.50 7.06 219.00 7.31 Paris rape 691.00 -1.00 -0.14 418.25 65.21 WTI crude oil 83.39 2.53 3.13 48.52 71.87 Euro/dlr 1.16 0.00 -0.40 1.2100 -4.43 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Jonathan Oatis)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Don’t worry, China has plenty of veg and grain, farm officials say

BEIJING, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China’s vegetable production is basically normal and it has enough wheat to meet demand for one and a half years, agriculture officials said on Thursday, in a further effort to reassure the public there is no need to worry about shortages. Shoppers rushed to stock...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-World food prices hit new 10-year high in October -FAO

PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - World food prices rose for a third straight month in October to reach a fresh 10-year peak, led again by increases in cereals and vegetable oils, the UN food agency said on Thursday. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index https://www.fao.org/worldfoodsituation/foodpricesindex/en, which tracks...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

China wheat stocks can meet 1.5 years demand -agriculture ministry

BEIJING, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China's vegetable production is "basically normal" and the country has enough wheat stocks to meet 1.5 years of demand, said agriculture officials on Thursday. Chinese people rushed to stock up on vegetables and grain this week after the commerce ministry urged residents to make sure...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

ASIA RICE-Supply constraints, higher rupee lift Indian rates to near 4-month high

* Thai rates decline to $382-$384 per tonne this week. * Indian rupee at highest since Oct. 5 on Wednesday. * Bangladesh govt. raises price farmers to be paid. Nov 4 (Reuters) - Indian rice export prices hit their highest level since early-July this week supported by limited supplies and a stronger rupee, while lower demand pressured Thailand's rates.
WORLD
Reuters

Middle East Crude-Dubai slips ahead of OPEC+ meet

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Middle East crude benchmark Dubai slipped on Wednesday, easing from multi-year highs ahead of the OPEC+ meeting. S&P Global Platts brought forward a trading window on Wednesday and Singapore markets will be closed on Thursday for a public holiday. On Thursday, the Organization of the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

'Stock up', China says, amid new Covid outbreak

China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak. A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies". The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food. But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SmartAsset

You Need to Know This About Investing in China

As the world’s largest country by population and second-largest by gross domestic product, China represents a major investment opportunity. The country has the biggest retail market and Chinese buyers consume more automobiles and smart phones than any other. However, investing … Continue reading → The post You Need to Know This About Investing in China appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle below $80 a barrel after OPEC+ stands pat on output increases

Oil futures ended lower on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling below $80 a barrel for the first time since early October. Oil saw a volatile session, with prices seesawing between gains and losses in the wake of a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies to stick to their current agreement, as expected, to raise monthly crude production by 400,000 barrels per day. While oil had initially rallied after the announcement, the "affirmation of expectations" met with short-term profit taking, said Rob Haworth, senior vice president at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "A key question is when or if U.S. shale producers may alter strategies to expand output," he said. December WTI oil fell $2.05, or 2.5%, to settle at $78.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices for the front-month contract settled at their lowest since Oct. 7, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC

