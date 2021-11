Data holds great value, but only if you can find it and access it. That may sound simple, yet in the real world, it’s not. Some people think they’ve solved the problem if they’ve asked permission to use someone else’s data and have gotten a “yes” in response. But getting permission is just scratching the surface of the challenges that arise in data sharing, whether it is between departments within an organization or between organizations. How do you find the right data? How do you even know it exists? Can you trust it? Is it stored in a form your applications can access?

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO