CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, TN

James W. Markus

Times Daily
 7 days ago

LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — James W. Markus, 88, died October 24, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 5...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Family outraged by racial makeup of jury in Arbery slaying

Family members of Ahmaud Arbery expressed outrage Thursday after the judge in the trial of three white men accused of killing the Black man said there was nothing he could do about the racial makeup of the jury. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley in Georgia acknowledged Wednesday there “appears to...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrenceburg, TN
Obituaries
County
Lawrence County, TN
City
Lawrenceburg, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Lawrence County, TN
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neal Funeral Home#The U S Navy
CBS News

Longtime New Jersey state Senate president loses in upset to truck driver who spent $2,300 on his campaign

New Jersey's longtime state Senate president Steve Sweeney, the second-most powerful lawmaker in the state, was defeated in a stunning upset by a political newcomer. The Associated Press called the race for Republican Edward Durr on Thursday morning, with Durr holding a lead of more than 2,000 votes. Durr, a truck driver, spent just $2,300 on his race, according to the latest campaign finance filings. Sweeney has been president of the New Jersey Senate since 2010, which NJ.com reports is the longest tenure of anyone in the job.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy