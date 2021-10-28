How to make tahini at home (and what to make with that tahini)

Sweet potatoes and green beans are often two must-haves on the Thanksgiving table. Sauteed, roasted, mashed, casserole-d, marshmallow-topped—the possibilities are endless for these two ingredients. So, when I set out to create a $30 Thanksgiving Menu for six people, I knew I couldn’t skip either. Why not combine them? Think of it like a two-for-one. Garlicky-lemony green beans ($3.50) and charred-tender sweet potatoes ($2), hanging out on a bed of thick, creamy tahini ($1), just might be your new favorite holiday side dish. Not in the least because you only have to make one, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. —Rebecca Firkser.
