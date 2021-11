Editor’s Note: This article contains reference to suicide. Three suicides since the beginning of the semester, two in the past month alone. No University should have to deal with such a loss. The environment surrounding UNC-Chapel Hill for the past few weeks has been somber. The entire student body is mourning the loss of three beloved students whose mental health felt so neglected they chose to take their own lives.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO