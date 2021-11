The political cartoon is a newspaper feature with a rich history and a shaky future. In the 1870s, Thomas Nast built a career around caricatures of William M. Tweed, the famously corrupt "Boss" of New York City politics. Nast's work helped coalesce public opinion against "Boss" Tweed and his Tammany Hall operation so much that Tweed reportedly once bellowed, "Stop them pictures." He groused that it didn't matter what a newspaper wrote about him because "my constituents can't read," but a political cartoon could bring him grief because "damn it, they can see the pictures."

