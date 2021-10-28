CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How live ammo got on set still a mystery in Baldwin shooting

By MORGAN LEE, SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN, GENE JOHNSON
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE, N.M. -- Light from a high afternoon sun slanted through the tall windows of the weathered wooden church, catching on the plank floorboards and illuminating the stained glass. Outside, the arid ground of the northern New Mexico foothills stretched for miles - a picturesque setting for an Old West...

AFP

Man who handed Baldwin loaded gun breaks silence

The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy. David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident. In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role. "Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
nickiswift.com

What Were Alec Baldwin's First Words After He Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone?

The world is in shock after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust" with a prop gun. The incident occurred in New Mexico, where the film was being shot, per CNN. Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Director Souza is undergoing medical assistance at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.
CELEBRITIES
InsideHook

Please Stop Running That Photo of Alec Baldwin After His Horrific On-Set Accident

Since the news broke last evening of a horrific on-set accident in which Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun that mistakenly contained a live round while filming his new movie Rust, accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza, there’s a photo that’s been circulating online and splashed across front pages of the aftermath. In it, Baldwin stands at the side of the road doubled over, looking like he’s either about to vomit or perhaps trying to steady himself after just having done so, very clearly overwhelmed by the grief, shock and guilt of unintentionally ending someone’s life. In another snap, he’s seen looking frantic while holding a cell phone up to his ear, presumably seeking help or comfort and wondering — as anyone who just accidentally killed someone would — what the hell he’s supposed to do.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Alec Baldwin Fatal Set Shooting: How On-Set Medic Desperately Tried Saving Halyna Hutchins

An injury report filed by ‘Rust’s on-set medic offers more details about the tragedy that occurred on set of the Alec Baldwin western. A new injury report obtained by the Wall Street Journal offers more insight into the fatal shooting on set of Alec Baldwin’s western film, Rust. The actor, 63, discharged a prop gun after he was told that it had no live rounds while on location in New Mexico on October 21, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza, who has since been discharged from the hospital. On-set medic Cherlyn Schaefer’s injury report provides details on the aftermath of the accident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

New Bill Could Ban Live Ammo And Guns On Production Sets

LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. There's a legislative push in California to ban all firearms and live ammunition from film and TV sets and theatrical productions, following the deadly shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a New Mexico film set.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Entertainment
Movies
Celebrities
