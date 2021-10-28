Airbus raises targets, rejigs near-term production goals

Airbus has signalled that it plans to raise production rates across its range, although the output for single-aisle jets will remain the priority. It is intending to hike monthly A320-family production to 65 aircraft by summer 2023, up from a previous figure of 64, while the A220 rate will be lifted from five to six aircraft early next year as it aims to take the figure to 14 by mid-decade.

