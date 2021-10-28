CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airbus raises targets, rejigs near-term production goals

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – Europe’s Airbus raised full-year financial targets after a narrower-than-expected dip in third-quarter profits, and stuck to a goal of delivering 600 jetliners this year after driving down costs during the...

Higher raw material costs weigh on Geberit profit

ZURICH (Reuters) – Geberit is seeing “significant challenges on the raw materials markets”, the Swiss building supplies company said on Wednesday, as higher costs weighed on profit growth during the third quarter. The maker of piping and bathroom ceramics reported sales rising 7.6 % to 854.8 million Swiss francs ($935.5...
Aviation Week

Airbus Remains Committed To Production Growth

Despite concerns raised by both suppliers and lessors, Airbus is sticking to its plans to fast-raise narrowbody production until mid-2023 while also beginning to increase output of the A330neo and A350. Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said Oct. 27 that the company is targeting a rate of 65 A320neo family... Subscription...
Flight Global.com

Airbus cranks up single-aisle production but postpones A350 hike

Airbus has signalled that it plans to raise production rates across its range, although the output for single-aisle jets will remain the priority. It is intending to hike monthly A320-family production to 65 aircraft by summer 2023, up from a previous figure of 64, while the A220 rate will be lifted from five to six aircraft early next year as it aims to take the figure to 14 by mid-decade.
Travel Weekly

Airbus raises full-year profits guidance

Aircraft manufacturer Airbus has raised its full-year profit guidance based on a “strong performance” for the first nine months of the year. It now expects earnings before tax to be €4.5 million, up from previous guidance of €4 million, and free cash flow of €2.5 billion, up from €2 billion – assuming no further disruptions to the world economy, air traffic, internal operations and its ability to deliver products and services.
Flight Global.com

Airbus to upgrade Chinese line for A321neos as first XLR nears assembly

Airbus is to ensure that all four of its A320neo-family assembly centres, including its Chinese facility, are capable of producing the larger A321neo variant. The airframer’s chief executive, Guillaume Faury, disclosed the plan during a third-quarter briefing, as the company prepared to start final assembly of the latest version of the twinjet – the long-range A321XLR.
MySanAntonio

Airbus lifts profit target as it presses advantage over Boeing

Airbus boosted its financial targets for the second time this year while confirming a production ramp-up that would cement the European planemaker's advantage over rival Boeing. The shares rose as much as 3.2% Thursday after Airbus said adjusted operating profit will reach 4.5 billion euros ($5.2 billion) in 2021. The...
101 WIXX

Airbus hits back at engine maker as production row lingers

PARIS/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Airbus defended plans for higher jet production on Tuesday after one of its engine makers said it was not ready to support a near-twofold increase in output of A320 jets by 2025, prolonging a dispute which has spread to major leasing firms. Raytheon Technologies Chief Executive Greg...
kfgo.com

GE backs ‘near-term’ jet output plans at Airbus and Boeing -CEO

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Jet engine maker General Electric Co is aligned with “near-term” plans of both Airbus and Boeing to ramp up production, its Chief Executive Larry Culp said on Tuesday. Culp, however, declined to comment on Airbus’ plan to go beyond an immediate ramp-up and almost double production of...
Airbus executive says output goal based on jet deals

BOGOTA (Reuters) – A senior Airbus official on Monday defended the European planemaker’s output goals after it clashed with leasing companies worried about overproduction of jetliners. Airbus hopes to almost double production of its best-selling A320 family as air travel gathers pace following the coronavirus crisis. Critics have accused it...
Wizz Air warns of winter headwinds after summer returns to profit

LONDON (Reuters) -Hungary-based carrier Wizz Air warned that it faced headwinds over the winter but would be ready to take advantage of what it expects to be “exceptional opportunity” next summer, after it returned to profit for the July-September quarter. For the three months to the end of September, budget...
Euro zone business growth at six-month low in Oct; price pressures soar

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Euro zone business activity grew at its weakest pace in six months in October as supply chain bottlenecks and logistical issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic pushed input prices to rise at the fastest rate in over two decades, a survey showed. Government restrictions are being lifted...
Supply bottlenecks, energy price jump slow down German services -PMI

BERLIN (Reuters) – Growth in business activity slowed in Germany for a third consecutive month in October, a survey showed on Thursday, as supply bottlenecks and higher energy costs pushed inflation in Europe’s largest economy to a record high. IHS Markit’s final Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for services showed activity...
wsau.com

Virgin Money brings back dividend, sets new medium-term targets

(Reuters) – Virgin Money UK reinstated its dividend on Thursday its as earnings recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, with the bank setting new medium-term targets that called for further growth in its margins. “We performed very strongly in FY21, with an expected return to statutory profit before tax underpinned by...
BMW offsets low deliveries with increased prices for higher Q3 profits

BERLIN (Reuters) – German automaker BMW reported third-quarter earnings before interest and taxes of 2.88 billion euros ($3.33 billion) on Wednesday, beating analysts’ expectations of 2.34 billion euros, as it offset reduced deliveries with higher prices. The company’s net profit was 2.58 billion euros, with an EBIT margin in its...
Vestas Q3 below expectations; lowers FY profit guidance

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Vestas, the world’s largest maker of wind turbines, on Wednesday reported lower-than-expected third-quarter operating profit and lowered its forecast for operating profit margin for the full-year. Operating profit before special items fell 21% to 325 million euros ($376 million), lagging the 381 million euros forecast by 16...
S.Africa’s Dis-Chem profit jumps as drugs demand rebounds

(Reuters) – South Africa’s Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd reported a 35.3% jump in half-year earnings on Wednesday, helped by pent-up demand for medicines and vaccines after the easing of pandemic lockdowns. Business confidence in South Africa has returned to pre-pandemic levels, as retailers see increased demand and footfall thanks to COVID-19...
Houston Chronicle

Oil driller Diamondback braces for 10% price shock in shale sector

Shale driller Diamondback Energy Inc. is bracing for a 10 percent jump in costs next year amid supply-chain snarls rippling through the oil industry. Although oilfield-service companies have been up front about the squeeze they’re feeling from higher labor and material costs, the explorers that hire them have been largely mum -- until Diamondback dropped a bombshell on a Tuesday morning conference call.
The Independent

World’s biggest shipper Maersk reports 68% rise in revenue

The world’s biggest shipping company, Denmark’s A.P. Moeller-Maersk reported Tuesday a sharp rise in earnings amid strong worldwide demand for shipments of goods as the economy bounces back from the coronavirus pandemic.The Copenhagen-based company said revenue grew nearly 68% in the third quarter, to a record-high $16.6 billion, up from $9.9 billion in the same three-month period last year. It reported profits of $5.5 billion, up from $947 million in the same period last year.“In the ongoing exceptional market situation, with high demand in the U.S. and global disruptions to the supply chains, we continued to increase capacity...
Benzinga

Costs Abound Sink Werner's Q3; Long-Term Margin Target Raised

A multitude of costs caused Werner Enterprises to miss analysts' third-quarter expectations Thursday. Some of the expense increases are transitory while others are not. Werner (NASDAQ: WERN) reported adjusted earnings per share of 79 cents, 10 cents better year-over-year but 16 cents light of consensus and 7 cents lower than the second quarter. Management from the Omaha, Nebraska-based transportation and logistics company provided additional color on a call with analysts.
