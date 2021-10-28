CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spain's Sabadell Q3 net profit more than doubles y/y boosted by TSB

 7 days ago

MADRID, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Sabadell on Thursday said its third quarter net profit more than doubled compared to the same period a year ago thanks to a solid performance by its British unit TSB.

The country’s fourth-largest bank in terms of total assets reported a net profit of 149 million euros ($173 million) in the July to September period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 115 million euros.

In the quarter, the contribution from TSB to the parent’s results rose to 43 million euros. ($1 = 0.8613 euros) (Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Emma Pinedo and Inti Landauro)

