High school football Week 10 preview: Thursday games

Ripley’s Immanuel Griffin looks to put on an encore of last week’s record breaking performance against Pontotoc tonight. The senior running back broke three school records in a 52-44 win over Houston with his 358 rushing yards, seven total touchdowns and 42 individual points scored. The winner of tonight’s game between Ripley and Pontotoc will be the Division 2-4A champions. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

FEATURED GAMES

Baldwyn (8-1, 4-0) at East Union (5-4, 4-0)

THE PLAYERS

Baldwyn: QB Jamaury Marshall has completed 78 of 141 passes for 1,499 yards, 15 TDs, 3 INTs. … RB Jojo Christian has rushed for 754 yards, 11 TDs on 46 carries. … DL Rodney Stewart has made 66 tackles, 30 TFL, 12 sacks.

East Union: QB Rett Johnson has completed 63 of 117 passes for 878 yards, 14 TDs, 4 INTs. … RB Hayden Frazier has rushed for 825 yards, 10 TDs on 151 carries. … WR Hayden Roberts has 27 catches for 382 yards, 8 TDs.

FOUR DOWNS

• Last week, Baldwyn beat Belmont 42-14; East Union beat Potts Camp 37-12.

• These teams last met in 2018, with East Union winning 48-14.

• Baldwyn averages 383.9 yards per game; East Union averages 294.7.

• This game will decide the Division 1-2A championship.

NEXT UP: Baldwyn vs. TBD in playoffs; East Union vs. TBD in playoffs.

Pontotoc (5-4, 3-1) at Ripley (8-1, 4-0)

THE PLAYERS

Pontotoc: RB Jordan Ball has rushed for 737 yards, 8 TDs on 126 carries. … RB Montinique Wilson has rushed for 376 yards, 2 TDs on 59 carries. … LB Walker Tackett has recorded 74 tackles.

Ripley: RB Immanuel Griffin has rushed for 1,348 yards, 17 TDs on 172 carries. … LB Savion Brooks has made 68 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries. … CB C.J. Martin has made 28 tackles, 3 INTs.

FOUR DOWNS

• Last week, Pontotoc beat North Pontotoc 26-13; Ripley beat Houston 52-44.

• Pontotoc has won eight in a row versus Ripley, including a 31-20 victory last year.

• Ripley rushed for 479 yards last week.

• This game will decide the Division 2-4A championship.

NEXT UP: Pontotoc vs. TBD in playoffs; Ripley vs. TBD in playoffs.

ALSO TONIGHT

Aberdeen (5-4, 2-1) at Noxubee County (5-4, 2-1)

The winner of this game will be the No. 2 seed and the loser the No. 3 seed in Division 4-3A. The Tigers have won this game 12 times in a row, dating back to Aberdeen’s last win in 1996.

Bruce (0-9, 0-3) at East Webster (6-3, 2-1)

With a win, East Webster would be no worse than the No. 2 seed in Division 2-2A. Bruce is already eliminated from postseason contention. The Wolverines won 40-0 last season.

Caledonia (7-2, 3-1) at Shannon (4-5, 3-1)

The winner of this game will be the No. 2 seed and the loser the No. 3 seed in Division 1-4A. Shannon won 44-38 last season.

Calhoun City (2-6, 2-1) at Choctaw County (5-3, 3-0)

Both teams have punched its tickets to the playoffs in Division 2-2A. A win for the Chargers would clinch the division title. Choctaw County won 14-12 against the Wildcats last season.

Corinth (1-8, 0-4) at Tishomingo County (1-8, 0-4)

Corinth has won this matchup 14 years in a row. Both teams have been eliminated from postseason conversation within Division 1-4A.

Itawamba AHS (8-1, 4-0) at Mooreville (3-6, 2-2)

IAHS clinched the Division 1-4A title with a win over Caledonia last week. Mooreville has locked up the No. 4 spot. The Indians won 41-13 over the Troopers last season.

Kossuth (7-2, 4-0) at Hatley (0-9, 0-4)

Kossuth won the Division 1-3A crown for the first time since 2016. It’s the seventh division title for the Aggies in program history. Kossuth and Hatley have never met on the field.

Mantachie (6-3, 1-2) at Booneville (5-4, 1-2)

The winner of this game will be the No. 3 seed and the loser the No. 4 seed in Division 1-3A. Booneville is 13-0 all-time against the Mustangs, including a 40-0 win in 2018.

Myrtle (3-5, 1-3) at Belmont (5-3, 2-2)

Belmont has secured a playoff spot and is playing for the No. 3 seed with a win. Myrtle needs a win and a Potts Camp loss to Walnut to get in the playoffs out of Division 1-2A.

New Albany (4-5, 0-4) at Houston (7-2, 2-2)

Houston has played its way into the postseason within Division 2-4A regardless of the outcome of this game. New Albany is eliminated from all postseason discussion. The Bulldogs won 21-17 in 2011.

North Panola (6-1, 3-0) at Holly Springs (1-7, 0-3)

North Panola has secured the Division 2-3A crown, while Holly Springs has been dismissed from the hopes of the playoffs. This game was not played last year due to COVID-19.

North Pontotoc (4-5, 2-2) at South Pontotoc (3-6, 1-3)

A win for North Pontotoc secures them a spot in the playoffs out of Division 2-4A. South Pontotoc can clinch a spot with a win and some help from other games in the division.

Potts Camp (4-4, 1-3) at Walnut (2-7, 0-4)

Potts Camp will clinch a postseason berth with a win. It would be just the second playoff appearance in program history. The Cardinals are 0-4 against Walnut.

Water Valley (5-3, 2-1) at Alcorn Central (4-5, 0-3)

Water Valley is the No. 2 seed in Division 1-3A, while Alcorn Central has been eliminated from the postseason. This is the first meeting between the two teams.