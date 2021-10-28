Prep Notebook: Wolverines' Smith having big year on defense

Healthy again and playing a different position, Kobe Smith is having a career year for East Webster.

The senior linebacker leads the team in tackles (103), tackles-for-loss (25) and sacks (11). All those numbers far surpass Smith’s totals from last year, when he was battling injury and playing weak side linebacker.

The third-year starter plays on the strong side now and has an equally capable partner in senior middle linebacker Zy Ford, who has 102 tackles.

“He and Zy Ford benefit from each other,” coach Ron Price said. “If the team puts most of their attention on blocking Zy, that frees Kobe up, and then vice versa.”

Smith and the Wolverines (6-3, 2-1) close out the regular season tonight when they host Division 2-2A foe Bruce. East Webster can clinch the No. 1 playoff seed with a win and if Calhoun City beats Choctaw County by at least three points.

“I told our guys we’ve just got to take care of East Webster,” Price said, “take one game at a time and just focus on us.”

Green steps up

Adam Mauney preached a “next girl up” mentality to his team all season. He just didn’t know he’d count on that before the biggest game of the year.

In last Friday’s practice – a day before the Class 1A volleyball state championship – Hickory Flat outside hitter Jolee Young suffered a broken ankle in one of the first drills of the day.

“I had a hard time sleeping that night,” said Mauney.

In stepped sophomore Morgan Green, who hadn’t seen varsity action since mid-September, to replace Young. She helped lead the Lady Rebels to a 3-2 win over Resurrection Catholic to win their first state title in program history.

Green finished with five kills and 11 digs in the match.

“I knew I was next up because I had been playing Jolee’s spot whenever she was out (earlier in the season),” said Green. “I hated that she got hurt the way she did. But I was OK, until the first set, we lost that first set, and then after that we won the second and third and I just felt more confident with everything I did.”

Both Mauney and Green gave credit to team captain Emma Wilson, who led with 22 kills, for being a calming voice throughout the match.

Wilson is one of two seniors on the team, meaning Green’s role is set to expand next season.

“I think she knew that next year was her time to step up, but it just came a little bit early for her,” Mauney said.

Hound Dog Classic

Tupelo’s annual season-opening basketball showcase tips off Saturday.

The Hound Dog Classic will feature nine games, starting at 9 a.m. when Ripley’s girls meet Holly Springs. Other notable matchups include Ripley-Holly Springs boys, Tishomingo County-Starkville girls and Pontotoc-Starkville boys.

Admission is $10, and tickets must be purchased online at gofan.co.