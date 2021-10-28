'Star Trek: Prodigy' boldly goes for younger audience

The first Star Trek series aimed at kids, Star Trek: Prodigy, debuted on Paramount+ this week, though that label may not tell the whole story of what Prodigy is about. After all, for 55 years, Star Trek has been a franchise that families have enjoyed together. Parents who watched The Original Series passed their appreciation on to children who grew up with The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, and Voyager. Now those Star Trek lovers get to watch a new generation come aboard with Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and now, Prodigy. But Prodigy is meant to be a welcoming starting point for any Star Trek neophyte, regardless of age, as creators Kevin and Dan Hageman told ComicBook.com after the show's NYCC premiere earlier this month.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO