'Star Trek: Prodigy' boldly goes for younger audience

By Jay Bobbin
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Star Trek” has had its younger fans, but rarely has the direct appeal of “Star Trek: Prodigy” been made to them. The enduring sci-fi franchise goes where it hasn't often gone before with the debut of the animated series today on Paramount+. Produced by the animation arms of Nickelodeon (which will...

People

Star Trek Actress Camille Saviola Dead at 71

Camille Saviola, known for her role as Kai Opaka in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, has died. She was 71. The actress' death was confirmed by several of her friends and colleagues on social media on Thursday. The news was first reported by the Star Trek website WarpFactorTrek.com. Details about...
CELEBRITIES
trekmovie.com

Interview: ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Producers Talk Legacy Characters, Canon, And Not Dumbing Down Trek

In addition to speaking to Kate Mulgrew, TrekMovie also participated in an NYCC group interview with Star Trek: Prodigy executive producers/co-creators Kevin and Dan Hageman and executive producer/director Ben Hibon. The producers talked to us and a handful of other outlets about how the animated show isn’t just for kids, how it fits in with other Trek, and even about the likelihood that we’ll see some legacy characters on the show.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Uncoupled’: Tisha Campbell, Emerson Brooks & Marcia Gay Harden Among Five Added To Netflix Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Tisha Campbell (Dr. Ken), Emerson Brooks (The Last Ship) and Brooks Ashmanskas (The Good Lord Bird) are set as series regulars opposite Neil Patrick Harris in Uncoupled, Netflix’s new comedy series created and executive produced by Younger and Emily in Paris creator/executive producer Darren Star and longtime Modern Family executive producer Jeffrey Richman. Additionally, Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden and Desperate Housewives alum Tuc Watkins will recur in the high-profile show from MTV Entertainment Studios and Jax Media. Uncoupled centers on Michael (Harris), who thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the door after...
TV SERIES
FanSided

How and when to watch Star Trek: Prodigy when it debuts this month

Star Trek: Prodigy debuts just in time for Halloween. Star Trek: Prodigy is the new show aimed at kids (but made with adults in mind) that will be debuting later this week. The show will follow a group of kids that escape a work camp and find their way onto a lost Federation ship. The ship, named the U.S.S. Protostar, comes with a major upgrade from past Starfleet vessels; a Captain Kathryne Janeway hologram. The hologram is an emergency command hologram and will serve as a mentor of sorts for the ship’s young crew.
TV SERIES
Person
Kate Mulgrew
Person
Prodigy
trekmovie.com

The All Access Podcast Tunes In Interviews With ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Creators And Cast

With Star Trek: Lower Decks season 2 done, Tony and Laurie round up interviews with creator Mike McMahan about what to expect in season 3. They ponder the possibilities of which Soong Brent Spiner will be playing on Picard season 2, what surprises Anson Mount and the Strange New Worlds team have in store, and clues about what’s happening in season 4 from the Discovery trailer. Then they play excerpts from the Star Trek: Prodigy interviews at New York Comic Con, hearing from the Hageman brothers, and cast members Kate Mulgrew, Ella Purnell, Brett Gray, and Rylee Alazraqui. They wrap up with a look at an AI addressing moral quandaries from Star Trek and a relaxing (?) loop of ambient Borg sounds.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Star Trek: Prodigy character promos reveal who the captain is

Star Trek: Prodigy has released character promos for the upcoming debut. Star Trek: Prodigy is debuting in just mere days and the folks over at Star Trek’s social media profiles want to introduce fans to all the new characters. The show will focus on seven kids (six kids and a space dog, maybe?) who find a Starfleet vessel called the U.S.S. Protostar. The ship is found unbeknownst to most people in the Delta Quadrant, and the kids end up taking the ship as a way to create a new life for themselves.
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Roundtable Interview: Kate Mulgrew

We’ve got a short break between Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Prodigy, but that doesn’t mean we’re slacking off. I was fortunate to join a group of journalists in a roundtable discussion with the cast and showrunners of Star Trek: Prodigy. It was an absolute treat to get to meet them and ask some questions about Prodigy, especially getting to interview my Captain, Kate Mulgrew.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Prodigy Creators and Director Discuss the Heart of Trek

On October 28, Paramount+, in partnership with Nickelodeon, will launch Star Trek: Prodigy, the first Trek series created specifically for a target audience of young people. This is a show that comes to the table with an exceptional pedigree in creativity. Creators Dan and Kevin Hageman are a powerhouse brother duo with writing credentials for long-running popular animated series such as Netflix's Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia and Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu.
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Serves as Entry Point for Newcomers

Star Trek: Prodigy – the 10th series and the third animated series set in the 55-year-old science-fiction franchise – will serve as a gateway for Trek newbies, particularly children to whom it’s geared. “In the pilot, they start in the Delta Quadrant (a largely unexplored region of space). That was...
TV SERIES
trekmovie.com

All Access Star Trek Gets Animated Over The ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Series Premiere

Tony and Laurie, as always, start with the news: Discovery and Picard picked up three Saturn awards, the new Center Seat documentary premieres in November, and you can expect (at some point) to see Lower Decks books and comics. They talk about the SyFy Sistas’ takeover of the Shuttle Pod podcast and Tony tells Laurie about his evening at the Star Trek: Prodigy premiere event in Los Angeles.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Star Trek: Prodigy's Creators Hint at Chakotay's Role and Explain What It Means to Make All-Ages Star Trek

The first Star Trek series aimed at kids, Star Trek: Prodigy, debuted on Paramount+ this week, though that label may not tell the whole story of what Prodigy is about. After all, for 55 years, Star Trek has been a franchise that families have enjoyed together. Parents who watched The Original Series passed their appreciation on to children who grew up with The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, and Voyager. Now those Star Trek lovers get to watch a new generation come aboard with Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and now, Prodigy. But Prodigy is meant to be a welcoming starting point for any Star Trek neophyte, regardless of age, as creators Kevin and Dan Hageman told ComicBook.com after the show's NYCC premiere earlier this month.
TV SERIES
Polygon

Star Trek: Prodigy takes a different opening tack than any previous Trek series

When the title of a new TV series begins with “Star Trek,” it’s natural to be intimidated. The Trek franchise has a well-earned reputation for having a dense canon, which has been built up over the course of 55 years and more than 800 canonical installments. It’s possible to start any individual series and eventually get your bearings, but many of them aren’t terribly welcoming unless you’ve absorbed the prerequisite mythology, either directly or through cultural osmosis. Star Trek: Prodigy, the new animated series that premiered Oct. 28 on Paramount Plus, fully breaks from this trend, presenting Star Trek in an entirely new way, and becoming the most accessible jumping-on point for the franchise since J.J. Abrams’ 2009 film reboot.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Star Trek: Prodigy producers wanted Kate Mulgrew from the start

Star Trek: Prodigy premieres on October 28 on Paramount+. Star Trek: Prodigy is set to premiere next week on Paramount+. A computer-animated series about a group of alien teens that find a derelict starship, Prodigy will revolve around the untrained crew learning how to control the ship, traverse the galaxy, and search for adventures. On board to help the new crew learn about the ship, the Federation, and what it means to be a member of Starfleet is Captain Kathryn Janeway, portrayed by Kate Mulgrew, who spent seven seasons as the captain aboard Voyager on Star Trek: Voyager.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Johnny Galecki to EP '90s-Set Internet Startup Comedy in the Works at CBS

Have you ever wondered what Halt and Catch Fire would look like as a multi-camera comedy? If so, you may be in luck. CBS has put into development AOK, a ’90s-set workplace sitcom from executive producers Johnny Galecki (The Big Bang Theory) and John Quaintance (Will & Grace), Deadline reports. The potential series, which is being penned by Quaintance, revolves around “a group of young and mostly idealistic entrepreneurs” at an “underdog Internet company in pre-America Online 1991… who work together, hang out together, and fall in and out of love with each other, all while trying to change their world,...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Star Trek: Prodigy cast talks about the Star Trek message

Star Trek: Prodigy hopes to continue the Star Trek message. Star Trek’s newest shows, Strange New Worlds and Prodigy seem to be the start of something new for the ViacomCBS brand. After going “darker” and losing the Star Trek message with shows like Lower Decks, Picard, and Discovery in an attempt to try out new ideas, they’re going back to that idea with the next crop of new shows.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Star Trek: Prodigy promises to not dumb down things in new show

Star Trek: Prodigy seems to be promising all the right things. Star Trek: Prodigy and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds seem to be the start of Phase II of Star Trek’s time as a streaming entity. The two shows offer tone shifts from what Star Trek has already given us with Discovery, Picard, and Lower Decks; three very polarizing series.
TV SERIES
celebritypage.com

#SeeHer Spotlight: Kate Mulgrew Talks 'Star Trek: Prodigy'

Today's #SeeHer spotlight is shining on Star Trek legend Kate Mulgrew. Mulgrew rose to prominence in the 90s when she graced the small screen as Captain Kathryn Janeway in Star Trek: Voyager. This role cemented Mulgrew in Star Trek history as the first female captain to have a leading role. She is beloved by fans, and now she's stepping back into Janeway's shoes for a new animated series called Star Trek: Prodigy.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Dal and Rok-Tahk Activate the USS Protostar in Star Trek: Prodigy Clip

Dal and Rok-Tahk Activate the USS Protostar in Star Trek: Prodigy Clip. We are inches away from the debut of Star Trek: Prodigy. The upcoming animated Star Trek series will introduce new characters in the fan-favorite franchise and bring back the familiar face of Kathryn Janeway. The captain of the USS Voyager, voiced by Kate Mulgrew, will serve as an emergency training program aboard on an abandoned Starfleet ship called USS Protostar. Today, the producers dropped a sneak peek from the series premiere featuring Rylee Alazraqui’s Rok-Tahk and Brett Gray’s Dal. The red Brikar hesitantly turns on the ship in the video while his aggressive companion looks more at ease in dreaming of new adventures.
TV SERIES

